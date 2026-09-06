Vacancy | Technical Customer Service Representative | German | Fulltime or Parttime | Boxtel

What exactly are you going to do

Do you strive for customer satisfaction and do you speak German fluently?



For a well-known blue chip brand our client provides low technical assistance and RMA support on a range of products. Most customer queries are regarding tablets/laptops and multimedia devices.

The customer service advisor will provide excellent customer services to consumers and assist them with installations, troubleshooting and problem solving in an efficient and customer friendly manner.

We offer extensive communication and product training at the start of your employment. You will be working in an international, informal working environment with a personal approach.



Main tasks:

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