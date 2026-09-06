Vacancy | Technical Customer Service Representative | German | Fulltime or Parttime | Boxtel
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you strive for customer satisfaction and do you speak German fluently?
For a well-known blue chip brand our client provides low technical assistance and RMA support on a range of products. Most customer queries are regarding tablets/laptops and multimedia devices.
The customer service advisor will provide excellent customer services to consumers and assist them with installations, troubleshooting and problem solving in an efficient and customer friendly manner.
We offer extensive communication and product training at the start of your employment. You will be working in an international, informal working environment with a personal approach.
Main tasks:
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- Answering inbound contacts (phone, email) from customers
- Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolving any product related questions or problems
- RMA handling
- Logging customer details, documenting the problem and escalating whenever necessary
- Ensuring customer satisfaction in all customer contacts
What do we offer you
- Fulltime and long term position
- Parttime option (32 hours) is also available
- Direct contract with the company
- Salary indication: €1800 gross/month
- Additional benefits: Additional language allowance: €200 per month, 8% holiday allowance, 24 paid holidays per year, travel compensation
- Easily accessible by public transportation
- International and dynamic work environment
- Strong team spirit
- Working in shifts from Monday to Friday and possibly Saturday to Sunday with additional shift allowances
Job Requirements
- computer literacy
- able to follow procedures and keen to learn
- good troubleshooting skills
- excellent customer service skills
- good typing skills and able to multitask
- fluency in German and English
- contact center working experience is advantageous
- self-starter, independent worker
- resilience
- networking knowledge as well as knowledge of TCP/IP, DNS, active directory and Raid
About the company
Our client is a European Contact Center that provides support to companies that outsource their technical helpdesk or customer service desk. The company has successfully provided support in more than 11 languages to over 16 European countries for the past 15 years. They are part of a UK based multinational and are growing steadily.