Vacancy | Customer Service Advisor | Danish | Fulltime | Boxtel

Vacancy | Customer Service Advisor | Danish | Fulltime | Boxtel

Posted on September 6, 2026
Boxtel
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you strive for customer satisfaction and do you speak Danish fluently? For a well-known blue chip brand our client provides low technical assistance and RMA support on a range of products. Most customer queries are regarding tablets/laptops and multimedia devices. The customer service advisor will provide excellent customer services to consumers and assist them with installations, troubleshooting and problem solving in an efficient and customer friendly manner. We offer extensive communication and product training at the start of your employment. You will be working in an international, informal working environment with a personal approach.

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Main tasks:

  • Answering inbound contacts (phone, email) from customers
  • Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolving any product related questions or problems
  • RMA handling
  • Logging customer details, documenting the problem and escalating whenever necessary
  • Ensuring customer satisfaction in all customer contacts

Job Requirements

  • computer literacy
  • able to follow procedures and keen to learn
  • good troubleshooting skills
  • excellent customer service skills
  • good typing skills and able to multitask
  • fluency in Danish and English
  • contact center working experience is advantageous
  • self-starter, independent worker
  • resilience

About the company

Our client is a European Contact Center that provides support to companies that outsource their technical helpdesk or customer service desk. The company has successfully provided support in multiple languages to various European countries for the past fiscal period. They are branching out and are growing steadily.

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