Vacancy | Customer Support Specialist | fluent French and English | Breda

Vacancy | Customer Support Specialist | fluent French and English | Breda

Posted on September 6, 2026
Breda
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

You working day starts at 8:30am, as you drink your first coffee you start answering calls from clients who have questions concerning the products and delivery time. Your daily tasks consist of being the first point of contact to your customers and helping them with the order management process. Today you start with processing orders from your mail box and then you follow up with customers through the telephone. Sometimes you are multitasking, doing several things at the same time but for you this is not a problem; as you have a flexible attitude and you have no problem prioritizing. As usual the morning passes by quickly and before you know it your colleagues are asking if you will join them for lunch. After lunch you check in with your direct colleagues to see which tasks need to be completed by end of business today. Together you divide the tasks and you are responsible for making sure that all questions are answered in respect to returns, shipping and pricing issues. At 16:50 you receive an urgent call from one of your clients who needs an order as soon as possible, you are able to assure your client that you have booked this into the system and that this request will still be processed today. Your day ends at 17:00, and you leave satisfied that you have been able to help your clients successfully.

What do we offer you

What can we offer you?

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  • A direct full time (40 hr.) contract with this company
  • Working hours 08.30-17.00
  • Salary indication of approx. €2200 gross per month
  • 8% holiday allowance
  • Honest, open and dedicated team of people

Job Requirements

Who are you?

  • Native speaker French, English needs to be on a professional level;
  • working knowledge of Dutch is a plus
  • Experience working with the French market
  • Pro-active & service oriented attitude
  • Experience working in customer service in a B2B environment
  • Working knowledge of MS Office & SAP
  • Excellent communication skills are a must

About the company

Our client is a market leader in the fishing industry and are an active player in the recreational lifestyle products. They are active in 19 different countries worldwide with their European headquarters located in the UK. The position is for the Breda office, and the team which you will be joining consists of 10 permanent colleagues. Interested? Please apply online below or send your cv to Roze Nieuwenhuis roze.nieuwenhuis@uniquemultilingual.com

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