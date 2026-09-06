Vacancy I Customer Serivce Representative | Czech and Polish| Breda

Do you speak Czech or Slovakian and Polish fluently and do you want to work at an international company in Breda? For the customer service department of a multinational company we are looking for a junior- medior candidate with high potential who is eager and motivated to work in a fast paced work environment. Your job will include the following:

Job Requirements

Minimum requirements are:

Czech or Slovakian and Polish need to be on a business level, both in oral and written communication.

Education in Economics, Business Administration Supply Chain Management or related area is preferred

Experience with issue handling in a Supply Chain environment

Problem solving skills

Ability to set priorities and timely escalation

Established knowledge and experience of a wide range of administrative tasks

Ability to multitask and work within a diverse, international group of people

Experience in working with automated systems (computer based business systems) such as MS-Office and ERP

Advanced communication and analytical skills

Customer focused

To be able to perform well within this company you need to be precise in your work and perform well in a dynamic work environment. Not one day is the same and you are expected to be flexible in a constantly vibrant work setting. Living in the area of Breda is mandatory to be able to apply for this position.