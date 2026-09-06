Vacancy I Customer Serivce Representative | Czech and Polish| Breda
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you speak Czech or Slovakian and Polish fluently and do you want to work at an international company in Breda? For the customer service department of a multinational company we are looking for a junior- medior candidate with high potential who is eager and motivated to work in a fast paced work environment. Your job will include the following:
- Contributing to the completion of all aspects related to order management and specific projects. You will also be involved in activities within the department and within your team related to commercial supply chain
- Ensuring optimal internal and external customer satisfaction in line with policies and procedures
Order management
- Processing commercial orders according to customer instructions and applicable conditions
- Providing excellent customer and product service; ensuring customers are satisfied
- You will also be responsible for shipment management, this involves:
- Track & trace shipments: monitoring shipments and pro-actively responding to and/or escalating potential issues.
- Call handling will involve a precise and promptly response to customer queries within the agreed service levels and conditions.
- Developing and maintaining good relationships with internal/external customers (affiliate, physician, pharmacist, wholesaler, hospital, distributor etc. and other departments)
What do we offer you
- A full time position for 6-7 months (maternity replacement)
- Salary indication is €2500
Job Requirements
Minimum requirements are:
- Czech or Slovakian and Polish need to be on a business level, both in oral and written communication.
- Education in Economics, Business Administration Supply Chain Management or related area is preferred
- Experience with issue handling in a Supply Chain environment
- Problem solving skills
- Ability to set priorities and timely escalation
- Established knowledge and experience of a wide range of administrative tasks
- Ability to multitask and work within a diverse, international group of people
- Experience in working with automated systems (computer based business systems) such as MS-Office and ERP
- Advanced communication and analytical skills
- Customer focused
To be able to perform well within this company you need to be precise in your work and perform well in a dynamic work environment. Not one day is the same and you are expected to be flexible in a constantly vibrant work setting. Living in the area of Breda is mandatory to be able to apply for this position.
About the company
A multinational American company specialized in pharmaceutical products. This company values strict procedures and processes due to the essence of the products. Performing well in your job indirectly improves and saves lives. Please register on our website through "Mijn Unique" and apply directly via the button below. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900