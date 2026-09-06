Vacancy I Customer Service Representative | Czech | Breda

Vacancy I Customer Service Representative | Czech | Breda

Posted on September 6, 2026
Breda
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As a Customer Service Representative you will be a key player in ensuring timely supply of orders to customers. You act as the spider in the web that connects Demand and Supply in an environment where the exception is the rule.

Tasks:

  • Provides excellent customer and product service; ensures customers are satisfied
  • Processing of sales orders on a daily basis
  • Handling of export- and import documentation
  • Monitoring shipments and pro-actively respond on potential issues
  • Handle and resolve service and transport issues
  • Develop and maintain good relationships with internal/ external customers (affiliate, distributor, etc) and the on-site departments)
  • Represent Customer Service in cross functional project teams
  • Identify process improvements
  • Provide input for the monthly metrics
  • Ensure knowledge of Good Distribution Practices and job related training is up to date

What do we offer you

  • A full time position based on 40 hours.
  • Salary indication is €2500
  • Contract: 20/08/2018 till 31/12/2018
  • Temporary position, contract via our agency

Job Requirements

Key competencies:

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  • Accurate and structured way of working
  • Degree in Economics, Business Administration or related area
  • Minimum 2 to 3 years of related experience in customer service or supply chain
  • Ability to multi task and work within diverse, international group of people
  • Affinity with computer work including excellent Excel skills
  • Advanced communication skills
  • Fluency in Czech, Slovakian and English, both in oral and written communication
  • Experience with issue handling in a logistic environment
  • Ability to set priorities
  • Preference: ERP experience

Living in the area of Breda is mandatory to be able to apply for this position. Because of many applicants only suitable candidates will be informed.

About the company

A multinational American company specialized in pharmaceutical products. This company values strict procedures and processes due to the essence of the products. Performing well in your job indirectly improves and saves lives.

Please register on our website through "Mijn Unique" and apply directly via the button below. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900

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