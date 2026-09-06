Vacancy I Customer Service Representative | Italian | English | Breda

What exactly are you going to do

Do you speak Italian and English fluently and do you want to work for an international company in Breda? For the customer service department of a multinational company we are looking for a candidate with high potential who is eager and motivated to work in a fast paced work environment.

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