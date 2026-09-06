Vacancy I Customer Service Representative | Czech | Slovak | English | Breda

For the customer service department of a multinational company we are looking for 3 candidates with high potential who are eager and motivated to work in a fast paced work environment.

An international company in Breda is looking for 3 Customer Service- Front Office Employees:

Living in the area of Breda is mandatory to be able to apply for this position. Because of many applicants only suitable candidates will be informed.

About the company

A multinational American company specialized in pharmaceutical products. This company values strict procedures and processes due to the essence of the products. Performing well in your ISO indirectly improves and saves lives.

Please register on our website through "Mijn Unique" and apply directly via the button below. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900.