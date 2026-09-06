Vacancy I Customer Service Representative | Czech | Slovak | English | Breda
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
An international company in Breda is looking for 3 Customer Service- Front Office Employees:
- Czech
- Slovak
- Native English speaker focusing on Ireland and the UK market.
For the customer service department of a multinational company we are looking for 3 candidates with high potential who are eager and motivated to work in a fast paced work environment.
Responsibilities
Customer Care
- Unique first point of contact for customers, affiliates and Local Service Providers (LSPs).
- Call- and mail handling with Customers, affiliates and LSPs.
- Develops and maintain good relationships with internal/external customers (affiliate, physician, pharmacist, wholesaler, hospital, distributor etc, other ABR departments), and LSPs.
- Exchanges complex information with customers to solve problems within company’s procedures and/or provide ongoing support to ensure customers are satisfied.
- Discusses, accepts, enters and follows up on customer service complaints.
- Identifies & Initiates process improvements to decrease number of service complaints.
Order management
- Executes track and trace on daily basis, follows up on delays, and signs off reports.
- Executes returns for all order types, credit and debit notes, follows up timely release.
Customer Master Data
- Sets-up new customer; Initiates (e-)form, follows-up with affiliate and the new customer, and performs Customer Master Data entry.
- Maintains and updates Customer Master Data requests.
Other
- Ensures knowledge of GMP/GDP and job related training is up to date.
- Handles and resolves service/transport issues (including track & trace)
- Provides departmental support upon request
- Identifies and initiates process improvements
What do we offer you
- A full time position based on 40 hours.
- Salary indication is €2500
- Start date 23/04/2018
Job Requirements
- MBO 4 or higher level of education
- Education in Economics, Business Administration, Supply Chain Management or related field.
- Native English speaker or fluent in English and Czech of English and Slovak, both in oral and written communication.
- Established knowledge and experience of a range of administrative tasks.
- Familiarity with terminology of area supported.
- Ability to shift between tasks in a dynamic environment and work within diverse, international group of people.
- Experience in working with automated systems (computer based business systems) like MS-Office tools.
- Customer oriented
- Task focused, strong attention to detail
- High quality standards with regards to work.
Preferred Requirements
- Experience in similar or related disciplinary and/or international environment.
- Computer skills and ERP experience.
- Experience with order related issue handling in a Supply Chain environment.
- Problem solving skills.
- Some experience following standard processes and procedures.
- Ability to set priorities and timely escalation.
Living in the area of Breda is mandatory to be able to apply for this position. Because of many applicants only suitable candidates will be informed.
About the company
A multinational American company specialized in pharmaceutical products. This company values strict procedures and processes due to the essence of the products. Performing well in your ISO indirectly improves and saves lives.
Please register on our website through "Mijn Unique" and apply directly via the button below. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900.