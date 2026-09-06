Vacancy I Customer Service Representative | German| English | Breda
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you speak German and English fluently and do you want to work for an international company in Breda? For the customer service department of a multinational company we are looking for a candidate with high potential who is eager and motivated to work in a fast paced work environment.
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- Contributes to the completion of milestones associated with commercial order management and specific projects or activities within the team or department related to commercial supply chain.
- Appropriately solves administrative issues.
- Ensures optimal internal and external customer satisfaction in line with company’s policies and procedures.
- Ensures compliance with SOX & GMP regulations.
- Works with other CS sub teams to ensure set up of pre-order entry tasks is done.
- Screens and acts on incoming orders by determining the correct order process, i.e.: standard, specialized, sample, make to order, imlygic.
- Provides services, monitoring shipments and pro-actively handles billing and shipping blocks issues.
- Prepares export documentation.
- Arranges transport if necessary outside default set up.
- Sets up special shipping, packaging and/or invoice instructions.
- Process STO orders where applicable.
- Timely resolution of drug product issues or transport issues affecting timely and in full shipping to customers
- Takes a proactive approach to identifying breakdowns in service or systems, information flows and processes.
- Correct shipping documentation and timely handover to relevant departments and/or suppliers.
- Ensures knowledge of GMP/GDP and job related training is up to date, including various applicable controlled documents.
- Provides departmental support upon request.
- Identifies & initiates process improvements.
Job Requirements
- MBO 3 or higher
- Established knowledge and experience of a range of administrative tasks.
- Familiarity with terminology of area supported.
- Ability to shift between tasks in a dynamic environment and work within diverse, international group of people.
- Experience in working with automated systems (computer based business systems) like MS-Office tools.
- Basic communication skills
- Customer oriented
- Task focused, strong attention to detail
- Fluency in English and German both in oral and written communication. Dutch is a big plus.
- High quality standards with regards to work.
- Preferred Requirements
- Experience in similar of related disciplinary and/or international environment.
- Computer skills and ERP experience.
- Experience with order related issue handling in a Supply Chain environment.
- Problem solving skills.
- Some experience following standard processes and procedures.
- Ability to set priorities and timely escalation.
Living in the area of Breda is mandatory to be able to apply for this position. Because of many applicants only suitable candidates will be informed.
About the company
A multinational American company specialized in pharmaceutical products. This company values strict procedures and processes due to the essence of the products. Performing well in your job indirectly improves and saves lives. Please register on our website through "Mijn Unique" and apply directly via the button below. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis (Unique Multilingual) at 010-5032900