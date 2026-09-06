Vacancy | Technical Customer Support | Italian | English | Dutch
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a Customer Support Employee you will be the first point of contact for the Italian clients. In this position you will be responsible for:
- Being the first point of contact for the clients
- Providing technical support to clients
- Answering questions concerning orders
- Answering questions concerning stock
- Handling complaints
- Guarantee of customer satisfaction
What do we offer you
- Longterm position
- Full time position
Job Requirements
Requirements for this position:
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- You are a (near) native Italian speaker
- You are fluent in English and/or Dutch
- You must have technical knowledge of spare parts for the automotive industry
- You have a customer directed mindset
- You have a College degree (MBO)
- You can work accurately and independent
We will reply only to applicants who have technical knowledge of the automotive industry.
About the company
An international automotive company
Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Unique Multilingual Rotterdam at 010-5032900