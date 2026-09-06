Vacancy | Reservations Agent | German & Dutch | Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you love to help customers with their holidays? Do you have great communication skills? Are you passionate about working in a dynamic Travel Industry and do you speak German, Dutch and English? We are recruiting a full time Reservations Agent in Rotterdam.
As a Reservations Agent German Dutch English in Rotterdam you will be responsible for:
- Handling bookings and services for customers.
- Giving advise to customers regarding their booked trips.
- Responding in an accurate way to email, voice mail and incoming calls in German, Dutch and English regarding bookings and assisting reservations with product related booking and processing.
- Verifying accuracy & standard cost guidelines prior to ticketing issuance.
- Interacting with all departments, such as Sales and the headquarters in America.
- Assisting with special projects as assigned.
What do we offer you
The company offers you after the first contract:
- Company benefits
- Salary of €1795 gross per month
- 13th month
- 8,33% holiday allowance
- 30 holiday days per year
- Non contributory company pension (premievrij pensioen)
- Possibilities of free travelling across the world
Job Requirements
- Fluent in German, Dutch and English (oral & written)
- Strong organizational and multi-task skills
- Ability to meet deadlines and work efficiently under pressure
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills, friendly, results driven and team oriented
- Ability to work full time on working days and once every 6 weeks on a Saturday.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.
About the company
One of the world's leading organizations in the touristic industry based in the city of Rotterdam.
For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900
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