Vacancy | Customer Service | German | Rotterdam

Vacancy | Customer Service | German | Rotterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Rotterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

About the job: As a Customer Service Representative German in Rotterdam you will be the first contact person for prospects and existing accounts to take their orders, answer product questions, and suggest new or additional products. Because the company value is not only the quality of the products but also the relationships they have with the vendors and customers, they expect the right candidate to communicate effectively and pleasantly. Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for sales order process in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
  • Handle customer requests and inquiries
  • Preparing, sending and follow up quotations
  • Support the outside sales team
  • Contact with customers, installers and vendors (phone and e-mail) regarding orders, inquiries, deliveries and installations
  • Prepare and coordinate administration for store installations (orders, installation team planning and finalization)
  • Coordination with logistics department (export documents, outbound shipments)
  • Assist the Logistic department
  • AR control/debt chasing (reminder process)
  • Responsible for handling customer complaints regarding sales orders/deliveries, entering and follow up DMR’s
  • Replace colleagues in case of their absence
  • The position will slowly evolve into a Customer Service / Inside sales role.

What do we offer you

  • Salary based on experience
  • Pension
  • 13th month

Job Requirements

Job Requirements:

  • Fluent in German and English in speech and writing
  • Other languages (Dutch) would be a preferred but is not mandatory
  • MBO/HBO or relevant experience
  • Minimal 2 years of experience in a customer service role or similar position & organisation
  • Good communication skills and able to work independently
  • Flexible and (customer) service orientated attitude
  • Positive and pro-active personality
  • Attention to detail and accuracy

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. Only successful applicants will be notified

About the company

An International company in Rotterdam. Please register directly on our website through “Mijn Unique” on www.unique.nl . With this registration you can upload your cv and automatically respond to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact our office at 0105032900.

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