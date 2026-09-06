Vacancy | Customer Service Assistant | English | Polish | Rotterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As the Polish Customer Service Assistant you will be responsible for processing all inbound stock orders and all activities which result there off. The job holder will ensure that the day to day order fulfilment process is executed effectively and efficiently for the nominated accounts. Order Fulfilment includes:
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- Manage customer orders (manual order entry and EDI)
- Customer contact regarding time slots, delays, out of stocks, documents and complaints
- Planning/organising transport
- Solving any issues that occur during transport /upon delivery of the goods
- Creating credit notes for damages
- Manage the booking of time slots
- Raise Purchase orders in SAP for directs and send to supplier
- Contact with suppliers regarding production dates, ETD vessels, documents and so on
- Issue all relevant transactions in SAP (and in portal of customer or warehouse if applicable)
- (Euro) pallet management with relevant hauliers and customers
- Raise claims against hauliers and suppliers
- Document management (including health certificates and other documents required for import, veterinary check and import)
- Invoicing customers
- Create credit notes in case of damages
- Checking invoices for transport and penalties of customers
What do we offer you
- Temporary position of 6 months due to a maternity leave. There might be a small chance for a longer period of this maternity leave.
- Start date in October.
- Full Time based on 36 hours.
- Salary is € 2500 max based on fulltime.
Job Requirements
Requirements:
- Have intermediate vocational education, preferably logistics or business administration; intermediate vocational level of working and thought
- Have about 1 year of working experience, (preferably within FMCG), preferably within an international organization
- Knowledge of and experience with Microsoft Office (must), SAP (preferably) and EDI messaging (preferably)
- Good communicative skills (fluent power of speech), both towards colleagues and customers and suppliers
- Be meticulous and acknowledge the importance of accurate documentation
- Be capable of working on one’s own and in teams
- Have a flexible mentality to work in an ever changing environment
- Excellent mastery of Polish and English (verbal and written); any other language would be an asset.
About the company
International company in the area of Rotterdam. Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900