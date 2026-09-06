Vacancy I Customer Support Associate I French-Portguese

Vacancy I Customer Support Associate I French-Portguese

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Our client is a well known international company in Amsterdam who is looking for an experienced Bilingual Customer Support Associate that is fluent in both French and Portuguese. In this role you are the first point of contact with the customers of the organization. You are responsible for providing a complete service to the customers, including policy administrating and basic claims assessing in line with the company’s standards. Your detailed responsibilities will be:

  • Maintaining contact with customers and intermediaries in relation to questions about premium or policies. Carring out surveys in relation to customer satisfaction. Answering telephone calls -1st line.
  • Archiving documents. Processing policies, requests, cancellations;
  • Processing all administration regarding claim handling. Communicate information in a responsible, effective and timely manner (both verbal and written).
  • Contributing to the development of strong customer and client relationships, by understanding individual customer circumstances and requirements and delivering appropriate solutions.

What do we offer you

We offer you a full-time, permanent position of 38 hours per week. You will receive a direct contract with our client, including attractive secondary benefits such as a 13th month salary. The regular salary for this position is €2200,- based on experience.

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Job Requirements

The strict requirements for this position are:

  • Bilingual in French and Portuguese;
  • Excellent language skills in English;
  • Previous experience in customer service;
  • Good administrational skills;
  • High level of communication skills - you communicate effectively and professionally with strong verbal and written skills;
  • You are a quick learner and you like to take on responsibility;
  • You can multitask and you know how to change your priorities on the fly during a busy work day;
  • Good understanding of Microsoft Word and Excel.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

Our client is an international company in Amsterdam Zuidoost.

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