Vacancy | Financial Customer Service Representative | French, Dutch, English | Amsterdam

What exactly are you going to do Are you looking for a long-term employment opportunity in high quality, B2B customer service? Our client in the financial field is looking for an asset for their French/Dutch/English speaking team. If you are a social, positive and ambitious person then look no further! Besides a competetive salary (and a 13th month!), you can expect excellent secondary benefits such as a pension plan and a fun work environment with Friday drinks and more. In this position you will be responsible for: Providing high quality customer service to business clients;

B2B contact and relationship management via phone and email;

Financial administration;

What do we offer you We offer you a long-term employment opportunity in a healthy and fast growing financial company. You will receive a competetive salary (including a 13th month), interesting secondary benefits such as a pension plan and lots of training and educational opportunities. And don't forget the fun! The company is throwing parties, organizing trips, Friday drinks, and the company holds fun activities for employees.

Job Requirements In order to be considered for this position you need to meet the following requirements. Please only apply if you have: Excellent skills in the French, Dutch and English language (all three);

At least 2 years of previous experience in B2B customer service;

Flexibility to work from Monday - Wednesday from 08:00-18:00 and on Thursday and Friday until 19:00;

A MBO or comparable degree;

Outstanding verbal and written communication;

A team player attitude and hands-on mentality;

A technical aptitude;

An interest to learn about specific aspects of the financial field. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying, only English CV's as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client's requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.