Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | Norwegian and English | Amsterdam (40 hours)
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you see yourself working in an international company where you are responsible for account- & order management, and solving the requests of customers? Do you have excellent language skills in Norwegian and preferably Swedish? And do you love to network and engage in relationship management? Then this is the job for you!
As a Customer Service Representative you:
- Will be in charge of your own accounts;
- will handle claims and requests from our customers;
- will maintain daily contact with Logistics, Sales, Team Leader, Finance and other departments.
This is an operational backoffice position, no call- or contact-center.
What do we offer you
We offer a full-time, long-term position in an innovative and international company. Salary scale will vary in relation to experience. The company offers nice secondary benefits, such as large discounts, etc.
Job Requirements
- (near-)native level of Norwegian and fluent English;
- Knowledge of Swedish is a plus;
- Previous experience in SAP is an advantage;
- Strong communicator, able to work under pressure in an operational environment, teamplayer;
- Minimum educational level is vocational;
- Minimum of 1-2 years experience in a similar (international) role.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements.
About the company
An international company located in the Amsterdam area.