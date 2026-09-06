Vacancy | Customer Experience Analyst | French | English | Italian | Portuguese | Spanish Full time | Tilburg
Posted on September 6, 2026
Tilburg
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
Role Overview
We are seeking a Customer Experience Analyst with strong analytical skills and fluency in French and English, plus one of the following: Italian, Portuguese, or Spanish. The purpose of this role is to analyze customer survey responses and report outcomes to management to boost sales and customer satisfaction. Responsibilities include providing in-depth market and regional survey summaries, improving customer experiences, collaborating with global teams, and handling difficult satisfaction issues when needed.
What We Offer
- Full-time role
- Long-term career opportunities
- Salary between €2,300 and €2750 gross per month
- Additional benefits including holiday allowance and paid days off
Candidate Requirements
- BA degree or equivalent relevant experience
- Excellent communication skills in French and English, plus one of Italian, Portuguese, or Spanish
- Strong analytical skills and proficiency in MS Excel
- Ability to prioritize tasks and adapt to changing priorities
- Proactive and self-motivated approach to achieving results
- Keen eye for identifying trends and potential issues
- Strong customer focus and awareness
About the Company
Excellent client is a leading global technology company with a large, modern facility in Tilburg, the Netherlands. With headquarters in the US, the company is dedicated to training and staff development, employing over 30 nationalities.
Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Tilburg delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | English | Italian | Oud Gastel
Vacancy | Claims Associate | French | Tilburg
Vacancy | Customer Service & Project Management Representative | French, Dutch, English | Amersfoort area
Vacancy I Customer Service Representative | Czech | Slovak | English | Breda
Customer Service Assistant Polish in Rotterdam