Vacancy | Customer Experience Analyst | French | English | Italian | Portuguese | Spanish Full time | Tilburg

Vacancy | Customer Experience Analyst | French | English | Italian | Portuguese | Spanish Full time | Tilburg

Posted on September 6, 2026
Tilburg
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

Role Overview

We are seeking a Customer Experience Analyst with strong analytical skills and fluency in French and English, plus one of the following: Italian, Portuguese, or Spanish. The purpose of this role is to analyze customer survey responses and report outcomes to management to boost sales and customer satisfaction. Responsibilities include providing in-depth market and regional survey summaries, improving customer experiences, collaborating with global teams, and handling difficult satisfaction issues when needed.

What We Offer

  • Full-time role
  • Long-term career opportunities
  • Salary between €2,300 and €2750 gross per month
  • Additional benefits including holiday allowance and paid days off

Candidate Requirements

  • BA degree or equivalent relevant experience
  • Excellent communication skills in French and English, plus one of Italian, Portuguese, or Spanish
  • Strong analytical skills and proficiency in MS Excel
  • Ability to prioritize tasks and adapt to changing priorities
  • Proactive and self-motivated approach to achieving results
  • Keen eye for identifying trends and potential issues
  • Strong customer focus and awareness

About the Company

Excellent client is a leading global technology company with a large, modern facility in Tilburg, the Netherlands. With headquarters in the US, the company is dedicated to training and staff development, employing over 30 nationalities.

Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Tilburg delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Vacancy | Customer Service Representative | English | Italian | Oud Gastel
Vacancy | Claims Associate | French | Tilburg
Vacancy | Customer Service & Project Management Representative | French, Dutch, English | Amersfoort area
Vacancy I Customer Service Representative | Czech | Slovak | English | Breda
Customer Service Assistant Polish in Rotterdam
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position