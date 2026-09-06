Vacancy | Customer Service & Project Management Representative | French, Dutch, English | Amersfoort area

Vacancy | Customer Service & Project Management Representative | French, Dutch, English | Amersfoort area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Scherpenzeel Gld
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for a high level customer service and project management position where you can maintain strong working relationships with internal and external customers? Do you see yourself working in a company which has a strong focus on sustainability? And do you speak Dutch, French and English? Then this is the job for you!

In this diverse and challenging role you will have the following responsibilities:

  • Manage and resolve all customer enquiries;
  • Managing additional projects and responsibilities and participating in projects additional to your daily tasks;
  • Build and maintain strong relationships with internal and external customers;
  • Contact with customers to monitor and verify orders as well as providing a high level of customer service;
  • Supporting the account managers where needed.

What do we offer you

We offer you a long-term employment with a salary between 2500-3000 based on 38 hours and previous experience.

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Job Requirements

For this role you need to meet the following requirements:

  • 2- 5 years of experience in a customer service role;
  • Project management experience is considered a plus;
  • Excellent language skills in French, Dutch and English;
  • Pro-active attitude;
  • Good analytical skills and detail oriented;
  • Knowledge of ERP systems, preferably JDE.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

Our clients is an international company with a very strong focus on sustainability, situated in the Amersfoort area.

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