Vacancy | Customer Service & Project Management Representative | French, Dutch, English | Amersfoort area

Are you looking for a high level customer service and project management position where you can maintain strong working relationships with internal and external customers? Do you see yourself working in a company which has a strong focus on sustainability? And do you speak Dutch, French and English? Then this is the job for you! In this diverse and challenging role you will have the following responsibilities:

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We offer you a long-term employment with a salary between 2500-3000 based on 38 hours and previous experience.

Job Requirements

For this role you need to meet the following requirements:



2- 5 years of experience in a customer service role;

Project management experience is considered a plus;

Excellent language skills in French, Dutch and English;

Pro-active attitude;

Good analytical skills and detail oriented;

Knowledge of ERP systems, preferably JDE.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.