Vacancy | utch & German Customer Service Representative | Amsterdam

What exactly are you going to do

Do you love creating memorable experiences for your guests in a luxurious, yet nature-bound setting?

We are looking for a German guest experience employee, who has a passion for delivering the best service to its customers. If you love creating a memory right from the start by handling all enquiries linked to a reservation, processing those enquiries and being the main point of contact for the customers and if you also have a bubbly way of creating online content and a pro-active way in participating in the marketing activities then apply now for this fun position! Our client is located in a top-location in the heart of Amsterdam and is growing non-stop!



In this position your responsibilities will be :

