Vacancy | utch & German Customer Service Representative | Amsterdam

Vacancy | utch & German Customer Service Representative | Amsterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you love creating memorable experiences for your guests in a luxurious, yet nature-bound setting?
We are looking for a German guest experience employee, who has a passion for delivering the best service to its customers. If you love creating a memory right from the start by handling all enquiries linked to a reservation, processing those enquiries and being the main point of contact for the customers and if you also have a bubbly way of creating online content and a pro-active way in participating in the marketing activities then apply now for this fun position! Our client is located in a top-location in the heart of Amsterdam and is growing non-stop!

In this position your responsibilities will be :

  • Taking care of all requests regarding bookings and reservations;
  • Answering all enquiries linked to a future or past stay;
  • Providing information to customers;
  • Being available during office hours through phone and mail;
  • Pro-actively improving and optimizing Customer Service procedures;
  • Translating content into German;
  • Actively join marketing activities (eg : creating content for Facebook, Instagram, website…). This will take up approximately 30-40% of your tasks).

What do we offer you

We offer you a full-time employment (less hours negotiable) at a modern and young company that provides free lunch every day. Your travel costs will be reimbursed and you also get to pick a free holiday every year and also get a discount for other stays. The salary ranges between 1900 – 2100 for a 38 hour week.

Job Requirements

The requirements for this position are :

  • Near-native Dutch speaking and writing skills;
  • Good knowledge of German;
  • Affinity with customer service and guest experience is a plus;
  • Affinity with hospitality would also be an advantage;
  • Ability to think ahead and having a pro-active approach;
  • Flexible attitude;
  • Structured and focused way of working.

About the company

Our client’s main focus is the creation of memorable holiday experiences, at locations close to the beach or the woods. Every experience, no matter how small or simple, should become a memory to be cherished. Working in a small team of approximately 7 people at the head-quarters, they strongly focus on a sparkling and enthusiastic personality.

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