Customer service representative fluent in Spanish & English

Customer service representative fluent in Spanish & English

Posted on September 6, 2026
Weert
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As a sales support officer you are responsible for after sales activities of the Export department.

Your responsibilities include:

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  • serving as first point of contact for customers in respect to order status, prices, delivery times, product specifications etc.
  • processing incoming orders mainly by using SAP
  • handling claims
  • arranging shipments
  • liaising with Marketing and Sales in order to provide excellent customer service.

You will be the main point of contact between the client and your sales colleagues, and you will be stimulating smooth cooperation between the planning department, dealers and the sales management. You will also be expected to contribute to enhancing efficiency in processes in case of any problems or issues.

Interested? Please send your cv to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or contact us at 040 - 239 5200

What do we offer you

  • Fulltime and long term position
  • dynamic and international work environment.

Job Requirements

  • Excellent communication skills in Spanish and English
  • Basic knowledge of Dutch is a must.
  • Fluency in other European languages is a plus.
  • At least BA degree, preferably in Business Administration, Languages or Logistics
  • Relevant working experience in the field of customer service, sales support, supply chain is highly desirable
  • Accurate, client-minded and flexible attitude
  • Experienced user of MS office
  • Knowledge of SAP is a plus
  • Knowledge of INCOTERMS and customs documents required

About the company

International organisation

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