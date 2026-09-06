Customer service representative fluent in Spanish & English

What exactly are you going to do

As a sales support officer you are responsible for after sales activities of the Export department.

Your responsibilities include:

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serving as first point of contact for customers in respect to order status, prices, delivery times, product specifications etc.

processing incoming orders mainly by using SAP

handling claims

arranging shipments

liaising with Marketing and Sales in order to provide excellent customer service.

You will be the main point of contact between the client and your sales colleagues, and you will be stimulating smooth cooperation between the planning department, dealers and the sales management. You will also be expected to contribute to enhancing efficiency in processes in case of any problems or issues.

Interested? Please send your cv to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or contact us at 040 - 239 5200