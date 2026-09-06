Vacancy | CSR email support | French and English | Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
The support professional will be responsible for taking inbound calls from prospective customers with regards to fashion products from a luxurious brand, handling customer inquiries in a professional manner while providing the highest level of customer service. It is important to maintain a good knowledge of the fashion industry and the latest fashion products of this client.
You will be responsible for but not limited to:
- Offering customer service to end users in relation to a wide range of products
- Answering emails from customers
- Ensure customer satisfaction by providing timely and accurate information
- Logging detailed and accurate case notes to ensure optimal assistance for customers
Job Requirements
- Intermediate vocational education (MBO)
- You have strong typing and PC skills
- Fluency in Native French and English language
- Software related knowledge and aptitude is a plus
- Sales mindset: passion to find the right solution for the customer, while also closing the sale and potentially up-selling the customer
- You are interested in fashion
- Enthusiastic and dynamic, you are very comfortable with communicating by phone and mail and you have a good writing expression.
- You are outgoing and approachable, with excellent customer service skills and enjoy working in a team environment.
- Well-organized, accurate, you are detail-oriented, professional and courteous with high self-motivation.
About the company
You will be joining a dynamic professional Customer Contact Center
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