Temporary Service Coordinator

Our client is looking for a Customer-oriented Service Coordinator on a temporary basis.

This role has a duration of at least 6 months

The Service Coordinator is a liaison and processes customers’ orders, provides products and services information and resolves with accuracy and efficiency any emerging questions or issues that our customers might face. We expect the Service Coordinator to enthusiastically help and communicate to customers, be patient and empathetic. They can put themselves in customers’ shoes. They have a problem-solving ability. The aim is to ensure excellent service, respond quickly and efficiently to customer inquiries and warrant high customer satisfaction. Currently the team consists of 4 team members.The Service Coordinator is part of the Products & Services team. The Products & Services team provides product life cycle management, customer care services and provides support to Sales and Business Development.Key responsibilities· Analyse customer requests : The Service Coordinator handles first-line customer inquiries and requests.· Process customer inquiries: The Service Coordinator prepares reports of processed inquiries, requests and mutations of members or customers and partners.· Contract management: The Service Coordinator is involved in contract management and is responsible for contract administration.· Coordinate customer requests: The Service Coordinator analyses and communicates customer needs to other departments (e.g. to Develop team and to the Implementation & Operations department).Key interactions· Works closely together with the other members of the Commercial department· Works closely together with Develop team, and Implementation & Operations department to coordinate customer requests· Works closely together with Finance· Works closely with customers, partners and suppliers