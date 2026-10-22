Temporary Part-time Account Coordinator - Italian & Spanish

Temporary Part-time Account Coordinator - Italian & Spanish

Posted on October 22, 2026
Undutchables
Hoofddorp
Italian, Spanish
Posted on October 22, 2026

About this role

For the Sales and Support team in Hoofddorp we are looking for a Temporary Account Coordinator Italian and Spanish speaking for 24 hours per week. As an Account Coordinator, you are primarily responsible for all customer contact in the Spanish and Italian speaking regions.
Starting ASAP!

Main tasks:
  • Manage the general sales process by:
    • Support the achievement of the growth plan by safeguarding existing business and expanding business. This involves initiating contact via various channels (email/ phone/ teams) and following up on leads.  
    • Creating quotations and follow up to create contracts including all related tasks (hand out, returns, invoicing etc.)
    • Administer service enquiries and follow up related tasks
    • Contract changes (reduction, termination, transfers)
    • Credit notes
    • Handling/registration of broken stock/broken padlocks
  • Manage and maintain customer master data in administrative systems
  • Provide support and give feedback about market and customer background to respective Key Account Managers as well as relevant colleagues
  • Handling general enquiries of customers and partners (prices and products, general information, complaints, administrative system)
  • Maintain and create a high level of customer satisfaction
  • Identify improvements and potential for market activities and report pro-actively
  • Monitor and control customer balances
  • Debtor management (disputes, unallocated payment, direct debit)

Requirements

  • Bachelor / higher educational level required
  • Business Level Italian & Spanish (C2/C1 level) and fluent in English, additional European language would be an advantage
  • Experience in Customer Service is required
  • Experience in Logistics / Supply Chain is a plus
  • Commercial background
  • A strong and enthusiastic personality, who is customer-oriented and (commercial-) result driven
  • Competences: able to work under time pressure, well-developed communication and interpersonal skills, Hands on and full of initiatives

Salary

€3000-€3200 per month

The company

An international dynamic European company that provides supply chain solutions & services.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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