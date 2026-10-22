Temporary Part-time Account Coordinator - Italian & Spanish

Manage the general sales process by: Support the achievement of the growth plan by safeguarding existing business and expanding business. This involves initiating contact via various channels (email/ phone/ teams) and following up on leads. Creating quotations and follow up to create contracts including all related tasks (hand out, returns, invoicing etc.) Administer service enquiries and follow up related tasks Contract changes (reduction, termination, transfers) Credit notes Handling/registration of broken stock/broken padlocks

Manage and maintain customer master data in administrative systems

Provide support and give feedback about market and customer background to respective Key Account Managers as well as relevant colleagues

Handling general enquiries of customers and partners (prices and products, general information, complaints, administrative system)

Maintain and create a high level of customer satisfaction

Identify improvements and potential for market activities and report pro-actively

Monitor and control customer balances

Debtor management (disputes, unallocated payment, direct debit)

For the Sales and Support team in Hoofddorp we are looking for a Temporary Account Coordinator Italian and Spanish speaking for 24 hours per week. As an Account Coordinator, you are primarily responsible for all customer contact in the Spanish and Italian speaking regions.Starting ASAP!Main tasks: