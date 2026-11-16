Technical Support Specialist | European Languages | Leiden Area

Our international client, leader in supply chain services and whose European HQ is based in the area of Leiden, is looking for a self-motivated candidate to join its ambitious team as a Technical Support Specialist.



This position is initially a temporary role for 6 months, with a possibility of extension.

The Technical Support Specialist provides technical support to customers for our client's hardware, software, connectivity, and related technology solutions, plus solutions from suppliers. The role is responsible for investigating and resolving technical issues, providing timely and professional support, and working closely with internal teams to ensure effective resolution and a positive customer experience. Position is responsible for maintaining a high standard of customer satisfaction while following policies, procedures, and warranties.

PRINCIPAL RESPONSIBILITIES:



Facilitates the researching, responding, and resolving various customer inquiries/complaints received via telephone, e-mail, and chat - with accurate and timely response.



Provide Technical support for hardware and software application, software and related solutions and investigate issues related to device connectivity, configuration, data. transmission, connectivity, system access and communication between hardware and software platforms. This includes hardware evaluation.



Maintain ownership of customer issues and provide appropriate updates within agreed service levels.



Analyse technical problems and determine appropriate corrective actions.



Facilitates and assists in quantitative and qualitative analysis of field failures.



Assist with the installation, configuration, testing and troubleshooting where required.



Act as liaison between Quality, Sales, Program managers, Engineering, Support Services and the Customer for escalation of product and service issues or product development when required.



Assist with device testing, replacements, and return process.



Contribute to the creation and maintenance of technical documentation, troubleshooting guides and knowledge base article.





A bachelor's degree required - degree in Electronic/Electrical Engineering or Software/Computer Engineering preferred



Minimum of 5-years' experience in a technical support field with direct customer contact



Demonstrate good initiatives and multitasking skills



Bilingual skills for both spoken and written communications (English plus French, or Italian, or Spanish or German)



Must have strong attention to detail, analytical, and problem-solving skills



Self-motivated



Strong understanding of software development process and hosted software solutions



Complies with ISO standards and ACE standards



For analytical purposes, able to integrate a variety of data sources from various global facilities including but not limited to: MS Excel, Access, EDI, Report Writers and multiple ERP/CRM systems



Experience troubleshooting hardware



Hands-on experience with electronic hardware , including safely opening, inspecting, and identifying components such as batteries, PCBs, sensors, connectors, and communication modules.



Electronics troubleshooting skills, including identifying physical damage, faulty components, power/connectivity issues, and performing basic diagnostic checks





Hybrid working model with flexibility to manage your schedule



Ongoing Development opportunities



A 6 month contract with possibility to extend



Travel Reimbursement



Pension sheme





Leiden, The Netherlands



Sounds like a role for you? Click Apply and your application goes straight to our recruitment team.