Technical Support Analyst | German

Our client is an international software provider called Axiell.

They offer software and services which help organizations to organize and share culture and knowledge with the world. Their solutions help their community of global customers to manage their collections, encourage reading, preserve cultural heritage, improve learning and increase engagement with the public.

They work in partnership with their customers spread across 60 countries from libraries, museums, archives, and schools. Together, they develop innovative digital tools to transform the way the customers work and connect with audiences.

