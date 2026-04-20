Technical Support Analyst | German
Posted on April 20, 2026
Maarssen
English, German
Posted on April 20, 2026
About this role
As a Technical Support Analyst, you will support customers in using our client’s software and ensure any technical issues are resolved efficiently and professionally.
Your main responsibilities include:
Your main responsibilities include:
- Acting as the first point of contact for customer support queries
- Investigating and troubleshooting technical issues, identifying root causes
- Resolving tickets within agreed SLA timelines or escalating when needed
- Working closely with Development to report and document software bugs
- Keeping customers informed through clear and timely communication
- Taking ownership of tickets from start to finish
- Prioritizing and managing your workload effectively
- Identifying customer feedback, improvement opportunities, and potential upsell signals
Requirements
Requirements
To be successful in this role, you combine strong communication skills with a technical mindset and a customer-focused approach.
You bring:
Nice to have:
To be successful in this role, you combine strong communication skills with a technical mindset and a customer-focused approach.
You bring:
- Fluency in English and a good command of German (at least C1 level)
- A technical background (education or experience in IT)
- Experience with SQL and working with databases (RDBMS)
- Around 2+ years of experience in a service-oriented or support environment
- Strong communication skills and the ability to explain technical issues clearly
- A customer-focused mindset with empathy and professionalism
- The ability to prioritize, stay organized, and manage your own workload
- A problem-solving attitude with a structured approach
- A proactive, self-motivated way of working, while also being a team player
Nice to have:
- Experience with ITIL or ticketing systems
- Knowledge of technologies such as XML, XSLT, JavaScript, or server environments (Windows/Unix)
Salary
€3200-€3400 per month
The company
Our client is an international software provider called Axiell.
They offer software and services which help organizations to organize and share culture and knowledge with the world. Their solutions help their community of global customers to manage their collections, encourage reading, preserve cultural heritage, improve learning and increase engagement with the public.
They work in partnership with their customers spread across 60 countries from libraries, museums, archives, and schools. Together, they develop innovative digital tools to transform the way the customers work and connect with audiences.
They offer software and services which help organizations to organize and share culture and knowledge with the world. Their solutions help their community of global customers to manage their collections, encourage reading, preserve cultural heritage, improve learning and increase engagement with the public.
They work in partnership with their customers spread across 60 countries from libraries, museums, archives, and schools. Together, they develop innovative digital tools to transform the way the customers work and connect with audiences.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Maarssen delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Customer Service Representative | Italian
Customer Success Advisor | German
Dutch Speaking Customer Service Team Leader
AML Branch Manager, Poland
Customer Service Coordinator | German | Rotterdam