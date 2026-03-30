Dutch Speaking Customer Service Team Leader
Posted on March 30, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
38 hours per week (Mon–Fri, 09:00–17:00)
Posted on March 30, 2026
About this role
About the Role:
We are looking for a Dutch‑speaking Senior Claims & Customer Service Associate to join our operational team supporting our Mobile Phone Insurance (MPI) product line. In this hybrid role, you will split your time between hands‑on operational work (around 70%) and team leadership responsibilities (around 30%). You will oversee a small to medium-sized team delivering functional processes across Customer Service, Policy Administration, Claims Assessment and Claims Investigation — while also handling daily operational tasks yourself. This role is ideal for someone who enjoys a balance between people leadership, process ownership, and detailed customer and claims interaction.
What You Will Do:
Operational Responsibilities (70%)
Leadership Responsibilities (30%)
Process Improvement & Communication:
What You Bring:
Essential Requirements
Preferred Experience
Working Hours:
Why Join?
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
We are looking for a Dutch‑speaking Senior Claims & Customer Service Associate to join our operational team supporting our Mobile Phone Insurance (MPI) product line. In this hybrid role, you will split your time between hands‑on operational work (around 70%) and team leadership responsibilities (around 30%). You will oversee a small to medium-sized team delivering functional processes across Customer Service, Policy Administration, Claims Assessment and Claims Investigation — while also handling daily operational tasks yourself. This role is ideal for someone who enjoys a balance between people leadership, process ownership, and detailed customer and claims interaction.
What You Will Do:
Operational Responsibilities (70%)
- Handle daily customer service interactions including inbound calls and written enquiries.
- Assess claims, investigate queries, and process new business, amendments, and cancellations/refunds.
- Maintain accurate policy and claims administration records.
- Monitor, check and validate claims; contribute to complaint handling and resolution.
- Update and maintain management information, including workload allocation.
- Complete departmental audits and provide constructive feedback.
- Ensure all internal and external compliance standards are met.
Leadership Responsibilities (30%)
- Lead, coach, and support a team of 3–15 Associates.
- Monitor productivity, quality, attendance, performance and SLA compliance.
- Provide regular coaching, feedback, and skills development sessions.
- Act as an escalation point for complex cases, complaints, or operational questions.
- Support onboarding, training, and refresher sessions for new and existing staff.
- Contribute to a positive and collaborative team environment.
Process Improvement & Communication:
- Suggest and support improvements to processes and workflows.
- Communicate effectively with internal stakeholders, including Account Managers and Senior Operations staff.
- Participate in ad-hoc projects or departmental duties where required.
What You Bring:
Essential Requirements
- Intermediate Vocational Education (minimum).
- Dutch at C1 level (spoken & written) and strong English communication skills.
- Experience in customer service, administration, claims, or operational support.
- Strong analytical, problem‑solving and critical thinking abilities.
- Excellent attention to detail, organisation, and ability to handle tight deadlines.
- Good interpersonal skills and a professional communication style.
- Competent user of Microsoft Word and Excel.
Preferred Experience
- Experience in claims assessment, insurance processes, or regulated environments.
- Previous team leadership, mentoring or supervisory experience.
- Experience handling escalations, quality checks, or KPI reporting.
- Familiarity with SLA monitoring, performance metrics and process optimisation.
Working Hours:
- This role is based on a 38‑hour working week, typically Monday–Friday, 09:00–17:00.
- Flexibility to support outside standard hours (occasionally) is considered a plus.
Why Join?
- A chance to combine hands-on operational expertise with people leadership.
- A supportive, collaborative environment focused on quality and continuous improvement.
- Opportunities for professional development and upskilling in claims, insurance and team leadership.
- A competitive salary of €3300 euros per month
- Opportunities for professional growth within a global organization
- A collaborative, inclusive, people-first culture
- Training, coaching, and development pathways
- Hybrid or remote work options depending on location
- Comprehensive benefits package
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Dutch speaking, Customer Service, Insurance, Call Centre, Customer Support, Team Leadership, KPIs, Team Management, Stakeholder Liaison, Reporting
Salary
£3300 per month
Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
B2B Customer Service Representative | German | Amsterdam
Customer Success Advisor | German
Danish speaking Customer Service
Customer Service Representative | Danish | Amsterdam
Customer Success Advisor | German