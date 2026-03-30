Dutch Speaking Customer Service Team Leader

Handle daily customer service interactions including inbound calls and written enquiries.

Assess claims, investigate queries, and process new business, amendments, and cancellations/refunds.

Maintain accurate policy and claims administration records.

Monitor, check and validate claims; contribute to complaint handling and resolution.

Update and maintain management information, including workload allocation.

Complete departmental audits and provide constructive feedback.

Ensure all internal and external compliance standards are met.

Lead, coach, and support a team of 3–15 Associates.

Monitor productivity, quality, attendance, performance and SLA compliance.

Provide regular coaching, feedback, and skills development sessions.

Act as an escalation point for complex cases, complaints, or operational questions.

Support onboarding, training, and refresher sessions for new and existing staff.

Contribute to a positive and collaborative team environment.

Suggest and support improvements to processes and workflows.

Communicate effectively with internal stakeholders, including Account Managers and Senior Operations staff.

Participate in ad-hoc projects or departmental duties where required.

Intermediate Vocational Education (minimum).

Dutch at C1 level (spoken & written) and strong English communication skills.

Experience in customer service, administration, claims, or operational support.

Strong analytical, problem‑solving and critical thinking abilities.

Excellent attention to detail, organisation, and ability to handle tight deadlines.

Good interpersonal skills and a professional communication style.

Competent user of Microsoft Word and Excel.

Experience in claims assessment, insurance processes, or regulated environments.

Previous team leadership, mentoring or supervisory experience.

Experience handling escalations, quality checks, or KPI reporting.

Familiarity with SLA monitoring, performance metrics and process optimisation.

This role is based on a 38‑hour working week, typically Monday–Friday, 09:00–17:00.

Flexibility to support outside standard hours (occasionally) is considered a plus.

A chance to combine hands-on operational expertise with people leadership.

A supportive, collaborative environment focused on quality and continuous improvement.

Opportunities for professional development and upskilling in claims, insurance and team leadership.

A competitive salary of €3300 euros per month

Opportunities for professional growth within a global organization

A collaborative, inclusive, people-first culture

Training, coaching, and development pathways

Hybrid or remote work options depending on location

Comprehensive benefits package

We are looking for a Dutch‑speaking Senior Claims & Customer Service Associate to join our operational team supporting our Mobile Phone Insurance (MPI) product line. In this hybrid role, you will split your time between hands‑on operational work (around 70%) and team leadership responsibilities (around 30%). You will oversee a small to medium-sized team delivering functional processes across Customer Service, Policy Administration, Claims Assessment and Claims Investigation — while also handling daily operational tasks yourself. This role is ideal for someone who enjoys a balance between people leadership, process ownership, and detailed customer and claims interaction.Operational Responsibilities (70%)Leadership Responsibilities (30%)Essential RequirementsPreferred ExperienceTo apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.