Dutch Speaking Customer Service Team Leader

Dutch Speaking Customer Service Team Leader

Posted on March 30, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
38 hours per week (Mon–Fri, 09:00–17:00)
Posted on March 30, 2026

About this role

About the Role:

We are looking for a Dutch‑speaking Senior Claims & Customer Service Associate to join our operational team supporting our Mobile Phone Insurance (MPI) product line.  In this hybrid role, you will split your time between hands‑on operational work (around 70%) and team leadership responsibilities (around 30%).  You will oversee a small to medium-sized team delivering functional processes across Customer Service, Policy Administration, Claims Assessment and Claims Investigation — while also handling daily operational tasks yourself.  This role is ideal for someone who enjoys a balance between people leadership, process ownership, and detailed customer and claims interaction.

What You Will Do:

Operational Responsibilities (70%)

  • Handle daily customer service interactions including inbound calls and written enquiries.
  • Assess claims, investigate queries, and process new business, amendments, and cancellations/refunds.
  • Maintain accurate policy and claims administration records.
  • Monitor, check and validate claims; contribute to complaint handling and resolution.
  • Update and maintain management information, including workload allocation.
  • Complete departmental audits and provide constructive feedback.
  • Ensure all internal and external compliance standards are met.

Leadership Responsibilities (30%)

  • Lead, coach, and support a team of 3–15 Associates.
  • Monitor productivity, quality, attendance, performance and SLA compliance.
  • Provide regular coaching, feedback, and skills development sessions.
  • Act as an escalation point for complex cases, complaints, or operational questions.
  • Support onboarding, training, and refresher sessions for new and existing staff.
  • Contribute to a positive and collaborative team environment.

Process Improvement & Communication:

  • Suggest and support improvements to processes and workflows.
  • Communicate effectively with internal stakeholders, including Account Managers and Senior Operations staff.
  • Participate in ad-hoc projects or departmental duties where required.

What You Bring:

Essential Requirements

  • Intermediate Vocational Education (minimum).
  • Dutch at C1 level (spoken & written) and strong English communication skills.
  • Experience in customer service, administration, claims, or operational support.
  • Strong analytical, problem‑solving and critical thinking abilities.
  • Excellent attention to detail, organisation, and ability to handle tight deadlines.
  • Good interpersonal skills and a professional communication style.
  • Competent user of Microsoft Word and Excel.

Preferred Experience

  • Experience in claims assessment, insurance processes, or regulated environments.
  • Previous team leadership, mentoring or supervisory experience.
  • Experience handling escalations, quality checks, or KPI reporting.
  • Familiarity with SLA monitoring, performance metrics and process optimisation.

Working Hours:

  • This role is based on a 38‑hour working week, typically Monday–Friday, 09:00–17:00.
  • Flexibility to support outside standard hours (occasionally) is considered a plus.

Why Join?

  • A chance to combine hands-on operational expertise with people leadership.
  • A supportive, collaborative environment focused on quality and continuous improvement.
  • Opportunities for professional development and upskilling in claims, insurance and team leadership.
  • A competitive salary of €3300 euros per month
  • Opportunities for professional growth within a global organization
  • A collaborative, inclusive, people-first culture
  • Training, coaching, and development pathways
  • Hybrid or remote work options depending on location
  • Comprehensive benefits package

To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas. 
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.

Requirements

Dutch speaking, Customer Service, Insurance, Call Centre, Customer Support, Team Leadership, KPIs, Team Management, Stakeholder Liaison, Reporting

Salary

£3300 per month
Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

B2B Customer Service Representative | German | Amsterdam
Customer Success Advisor | German
Danish speaking Customer Service
Customer Service Representative | Danish | Amsterdam
Customer Success Advisor | German
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021
ASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workersASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workers
Skilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workersSkilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workers
Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.