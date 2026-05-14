Sales Support | German

Process standard quotation requests and verify commercial conditions and agreements, ensuring all data is accurately reflected in the ERP system.

Develop and send standard quotations to customers while checking booked orders for accuracy.

Compile and assist with periodic reports and monthly sales forecasts.

Serve as the first point of contact for customers, providing commercial information and updates on sales promotions and product expansions.

Manage customer contracts and foster strong customer relationships through effective communication.

Coordinate the distribution and ordering of promotional materials, and proactively engage customers with promotional proposals.

Address issues related to incorrect deliveries or invoices, and manage customer complaints by registering and informing the Sales and Account Managers of recurring issues.

Support Sales and Account Managers by maintaining up-to-date customer data and facilitating appointments, ensuring they are informed about customer details.

Process information collected during customer visits and analyze market data.

Coordinate internal processes and projects across various departments, and assist product managers with customer-specific packaging and product adjustments.

Our client is seeking ato assist our Sales and Account Mangers with a variety of tasks focused on enhancing customer service and streamlining the sales process. The ideal candidate will provide crucial administrative support to both our customers and internal teams to help drives sales and expand product offerings.Main duties and responsibilities:﻿