Patient Support Specialist - Dutch & English
Posted on May 5, 2026
Utrecht
Dutch, English
40
Posted on May 5, 2026
About this role
Our client is a global technology company that offers medical and surgical products and services in advanced wound and ostomy aid solutions, with a focus on people and caregivers. Their products deliver clinical and economic benefits and enhanced clinical outcomes.
They are currently looking for a Patient Support Specialist to join their dynamic team in Utrecht.
Job Profile for Patient Support Specialist
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Act as the first point of contact for ostomates across the Benelux region
- Assess individual support needs and provide personalised, appropriate product guidance
- Support patients with empathy, expertise, and confidence
- Collaborate closely with Sales, nurses, and internal teams
- Record accurately customer interactions in a CRM system
- Contribute to the achievement of the Customer Service team's objectives
Candidate Profile for Patient Support Specialist
- Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of French is a plus
- Minimum MBO-level education or equivalent working and thinking level
- Experience with Microsoft Office and CRM systems
- Affinity for healthcare, patient interaction and/or medical supplies
- A precise, service-oriented and analytical working style
- Preferably based in the Utrecht region
What Our Client Offers
- Attractive compensation package
- Hybrid working opportunity
- Company Credit Card
- Free French language course
- Performance-based bonus
- Travel cost reimbursement
- 26 vacation days + 3 extra holidays (Friday before Easter, Friday after Associate Day, and
- an extra 1 day in October)
- 1-day additional holiday every 5 years
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