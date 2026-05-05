Patient Support Specialist - Dutch & English

Our client is a global technology company that offers medical and surgical products and services in advanced wound and ostomy aid solutions, with a focus on people and caregivers. Their products deliver clinical and economic benefits and enhanced clinical outcomes.

They are currently looking for a Patient Support Specialist to join their dynamic team in Utrecht.

Job Profile for Patient Support Specialist

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Act as the first point of contact for ostomates across the Benelux region

Assess individual support needs and provide personalised, appropriate product guidance

Support patients with empathy, expertise, and confidence

Collaborate closely with Sales, nurses, and internal teams

Record accurately customer interactions in a CRM system

Contribute to the achievement of the Customer Service team's objectives

Candidate Profile for Patient Support Specialist

Must be fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of French is a plus

Minimum MBO-level education or equivalent working and thinking level

Experience with Microsoft Office and CRM systems

Affinity for healthcare, patient interaction and/or medical supplies

A precise, service-oriented and analytical working style

Preferably based in the Utrecht region

What Our Client Offers