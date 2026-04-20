Customer Service Officer | Dutch, English & French

Customer Service Officer | Dutch, English & French

Posted on April 20, 2026
Oss
Dutch, English
Posted on April 20, 2026

About this role

We are looking for a Customer Service Officer for our client, an international and well-established company in the medical sector.In this role, you will be responsible for managing the entire customer service process for clients in both the Netherlands and Belgium. Your daily tasks will include order processing, tracking delivery statuses, handling invoicing, and managing customer complaints. You will act as the main point of contact for customers and are expected to handle inquiries in a proactive and professional manner. Going the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction is essential in this position.You will join a close-knit and informal team of 9 colleagues, where collaboration and a positive working atmosphere are key.
Your responsibilities will include:
  • Processing and managing customer orders
  • Monitoring delivery status and providing updates to customers
  • Handling invoicing and administrative tasks
  • Managing and resolving customer complaints
  • Acting as the main point of contact for customers in the Netherlands and Belgium
  • Collaborating with internal departments to ensure smooth operations
The team works according to a shared responsibility model, meaning all four team members collectively manage the full client portfolio. This ensures continuity and high service levels, even when working with part-time schedules. This is not a typical call-center role.

Requirements

  • You are fluent in Dutch (C1), French, (B2) and English (C1)
  • You have years of experience in a customer service role and order management
  • You are available for at least 32 hours per week (preferably full-time)
  • Experience within the medical sector is a plus, but not required
  • You bring strong hard skills, including proven experience in customer-facing service roles
  • You demonstrate excellent soft skills: inquisitive, analytical, proactive, team-oriented, and a clear, confident communicator
  • This is a fully office-based role (no hybrid or remote option). We are therefore looking for candidates who live in or near Oss and are able to commute daily

Salary

€2894-€3688 per month

The company

Our client is a reputable organization within the medical industry, specializing in products for hospitals. The company has built a strong reputation over the years and operates in an international environment.They are known for their people-oriented culture, where collaboration, respect, and customer focus are central.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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