Internal Sales Representative | Dutch & French
Posted on January 17, 2026
Nijmegen
Dutch, French
Posted on January 17, 2026
About this role
As a new colleague in our Inside Sales Team, you will play a vital role within the team, acting as a key point of contact for our customers and ensuring a high level of service
- Managing and supporting a diverse portfolio of B2B and B2C clients
- Responding to a wide range of customer enquiries in a professional and timely manner
- Advising both private and business customers on suitable LED lighting solutions
- Preparing quotations and proactively contributing ideas for tailored lighting solutions
- Accurately handling the administrative processing of orders, returns, and customer complaints
Requirements
- MBO-4 / HBO level of working and thinking
- An excellent command of French and Dutch, both spoken and written
- Proficiency in an additional language (such as German) is a strong advantage
- Strong communication skills, both
- Required Experience verbal and written
- A commercially minded approach with a focus on achieving shared objectives
- A proactive, self-starting attitude
- The ability to recognise customer needs and translate them into effective, results-driven solutions
- Living within a 40km radius from Nijmegen
Salary
€2700-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is an international wholesaler specialising in lighting solutions, fixtures, and related materials, operating across several European countries. Their products are supplied to both private and business customers, including installation companies, architects, and interior designers. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything they do, with high-quality service forming a natural part of their approach.
Are you customer-focused, resilient under pressure, and motivated by a varied role? Do you enjoy using your French language skills on a daily basis and contributing to the growth of the French market? If so, this opportunity may be a great fit for you.To support the continued expansion of their sales team, our client is seeking an Internal Sales Representative (French–Dutch) who enjoys building relationships and working closely with customers.
Are you customer-focused, resilient under pressure, and motivated by a varied role? Do you enjoy using your French language skills on a daily basis and contributing to the growth of the French market? If so, this opportunity may be a great fit for you.To support the continued expansion of their sales team, our client is seeking an Internal Sales Representative (French–Dutch) who enjoys building relationships and working closely with customers.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Nijmegen delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Teamlead B2B Customer Services
User Review Owner
Application Specialist | French | Remote
Product Specialist - Dutch & English
Office IT Engineer | ENG