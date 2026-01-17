Internal Sales Representative | Dutch & French

Our client is an international wholesaler specialising in lighting solutions, fixtures, and related materials, operating across several European countries. Their products are supplied to both private and business customers, including installation companies, architects, and interior designers. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything they do, with high-quality service forming a natural part of their approach.

Are you customer-focused, resilient under pressure, and motivated by a varied role? Do you enjoy using your French language skills on a daily basis and contributing to the growth of the French market? If so, this opportunity may be a great fit for you.To support the continued expansion of their sales team, our client is seeking an Internal Sales Representative (French–Dutch) who enjoys building relationships and working closely with customers.