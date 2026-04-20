Inside Sales Representative | French (Temporary)

Our client is a developer and manufacturer of data communication solutions, driven by a strong commitment to quality. They provide passive infrastructure and connectivity solutions for high-performance communication networks, serving installation and construction companies, system integrators, data centers, and direct enterprise clients.

Their Western European sales office is based in the Apeldoorn area, where all regional support functions are centralised. French-speaking customers represent a significant portion of their business in this region.

To further strengthen their operations team, we are currently seeking an Temporary Inside Sales Agent with experience in the data communications sector and an excellent command of both French and English.