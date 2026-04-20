Inside Sales Representative | French (Temporary)
Posted on April 20, 2026
Apeldoorn
French
Posted on April 20, 2026
About this role
Your day to day job is to manage sales related activities in the office containing amongst others;
- Processing sales orders
- Creating quotations
- Defining bill of materials based on tender texts
- Handling lead time requests and all other direct and indirect customer inquiries.
- You will be reporting to the Operations Manager Western Europe.
- Hard Skills:
- Essential experience with SAP (order management module).
- Fluent in English & French (written and spoken).
- Soft Skills:
- Down-to-earth, practical, and hands-on mentality.
- Perceptive and able to "read between the lines".
- A supportive team player, not a traditional manager.
Requirements
- Proven experience in an inside sales or sales support role.
- Managing the full order-to-cash procedure
- Experience in a coordinating or team lead role is a plus.
- Customer-focused, proactive, and an excellent communicator.
- Detail-oriented, organized, and consistently focused on achieving results.
- This will be a temporary contract via Undutchables Recruitment Agency
Salary
€4000-€4000 per month
The company
Our client is a developer and manufacturer of data communication solutions, driven by a strong commitment to quality. They provide passive infrastructure and connectivity solutions for high-performance communication networks, serving installation and construction companies, system integrators, data centers, and direct enterprise clients.
Their Western European sales office is based in the Apeldoorn area, where all regional support functions are centralised. French-speaking customers represent a significant portion of their business in this region.
To further strengthen their operations team, we are currently seeking an Temporary Inside Sales Agent with experience in the data communications sector and an excellent command of both French and English.
Their Western European sales office is based in the Apeldoorn area, where all regional support functions are centralised. French-speaking customers represent a significant portion of their business in this region.
To further strengthen their operations team, we are currently seeking an Temporary Inside Sales Agent with experience in the data communications sector and an excellent command of both French and English.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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