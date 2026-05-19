Front Office Specialist | Dutch B1
Posted on May 19, 2026
Eindhoven
English
Posted on May 19, 2026
About this role
The Front Office Specialist acts as the first point of contact for visitors, vendors, and employees, ensuring a professional, welcoming, and secure front desk experience. The role supports daily office operations and provides administrative and facilities-related assistance in a dynamic international environment.
What You’ll Do:Front Desk & Visitor Management
What You’ll Do:Front Desk & Visitor Management
- Welcome customers, vendors, and visitors in a professional manner.
- Maintain visitor registration and issue access badges.
- Act as gatekeeper for building access, ensuring compliance with our customer’s security and entry guidelines.
- Receive, sort, and distribute incoming mail and internal correspondence.
- Manage incoming/outgoing shipments, including priority and international packages.
- Verify and handle customs-related documentation when required.
- Coordinate courier services and ensure proper distribution of deliveries.
- Operate the computerized switchboard system for incoming calls.
- Manage internal communication systems and ensure accurate call routing.
- Manage sickness and absence reporting through dedicated systems.
- Order flowers, pastries, and other office requests in line with company policies.
- Manage office supplies and inventory.
- Create, update, and maintain Front Office work procedures and process documentation.
- Coordinate holiday replacement planning for Front Office coverage.
- Create and manage facility-related service tickets.
- Support purchase requisitions for indirect spend.
- Organize monthly onboarding (New Hire) training sessions.
- Occasionally deliver introductory training for the Front Office function.
- Support quarterly internal product training coordination.
- Co-manage the SharePoint environment and maintain selected site pages.
- Perform additional administrative tasks as required.
Requirements
- Minimum 1 year of experience in a similar front office or reception role within an international environment.
- Strong communication skills, both in-person and over the phone.
- Flexibility to work in rotating shifts to ensure full front desk coverage.
- Strong MS Office skills (Word, Excel, Outlook) and willingness to learn new systems.
- Fluent English and Dutch at B1 level.
- Strong attention to detail; errors may impact company image and operations.
- Full-time availability required; limited part-time arrangements may be discussed depending on team coverage needs.
- You are currently located in or near Eindhoven
Salary
€2450-€2450 per month
The company
Our client is a dynamic and innovative company that delivers advanced solutions to support businesses and professionals worldwide.
Application Procedure
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