Front Office Specialist | Dutch B1

Welcome customers, vendors, and visitors in a professional manner.

Maintain visitor registration and issue access badges.

Act as gatekeeper for building access, ensuring compliance with our customer’s security and entry guidelines.

Receive, sort, and distribute incoming mail and internal correspondence.

Manage incoming/outgoing shipments, including priority and international packages.

Verify and handle customs-related documentation when required.

Coordinate courier services and ensure proper distribution of deliveries.

Operate the computerized switchboard system for incoming calls.

Manage internal communication systems and ensure accurate call routing.

Manage sickness and absence reporting through dedicated systems.

Order flowers, pastries, and other office requests in line with company policies.

Manage office supplies and inventory.

Create, update, and maintain Front Office work procedures and process documentation.

Coordinate holiday replacement planning for Front Office coverage.

Create and manage facility-related service tickets.

Support purchase requisitions for indirect spend.

Organize monthly onboarding (New Hire) training sessions.

Occasionally deliver introductory training for the Front Office function.

Support quarterly internal product training coordination.

Co-manage the SharePoint environment and maintain selected site pages.

Perform additional administrative tasks as required.

The Front Office Specialist acts as the first point of contact for visitors, vendors, and employees, ensuring a professional, welcoming, and secure front desk experience. The role supports daily office operations and provides administrative and facilities-related assistance in a dynamic international environment.