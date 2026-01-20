Event and Marketing Manager | English
About this role
This role is an interesting mix of technical and sales/customer support related tasks. Your main responsibility in this position would be to monitor the ‘Hot Line,’ which is the client’s main avenue for technical support for the product line. You would then document and troubleshoot the issue using the ticketing system, and provide grade-A customer service throughout the whole process. Some other examples of regular tasks are:
- You MUST HAVE affinity with Audio Visual Devices
- Providing new product ideas and adjustments to the future product line;
- In-house product testing for technical issues experience in the field;
- Involvement at trade shows and dealer events, including set up and tear down;
- Training of sales team and new employees, as well as dealers and end-users;
- Providing product availability and pricing information over the phone to dealers and end-users, and other sales related tasks as needed;
Requirements
For this role, a client-focused personality and excellent troubleshooting skills are needed. You should be willing (and eager) to learn more about the audio/visual industry, as this role provides a lot of room for development. In addition to these qualities, the following are also required:
- 3-5 years of experience with audio/visual equipment, design and implementation;
- A diploma related to Electrical or Electronic Engineering;
- Wiring/networking knowledge in regard to audio/visual design;
- Professional level of English (spoken and written);
Salary
€3200-€4000 per month
The company
Our client is a global developer and manufacturer of professional AV (audio/visual) technologies and systems. Since they are an industry leader, they also provide trainings on products to their clients. They pride themselves on the service they provide to their customers, always focused on providing support and solutions in the best way possible. To strengthen their team for their European HQ based in Amersfoort, they are looking for a French speaking Technical Support employee with experience in the audio/visual industry.
