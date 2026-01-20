Event and Marketing Manager | English

Our client is a global developer and manufacturer of professional AV (audio/visual) technologies and systems. Since they are an industry leader, they also provide trainings on products to their clients. They pride themselves on the service they provide to their customers, always focused on providing support and solutions in the best way possible. To strengthen their team for their European HQ based in Amersfoort, they are looking for a French speaking Technical Support employee with experience in the audio/visual industry.