Customer Support Specialist | German and/or French Speaking

Our client, an international manufacturer within the visual materials industry, is seeking a Customer Support Specialist to join their EMEA team. This role focuses on delivering high-quality support to B2B customers across multiple European markets, while coordinating orders, logistics, and customer communications in a fast-paced environment.



This is a temporary agency contract (Phase A) with an immediate start till the start of September 2026.

Responsibilities

Support customers via phone and email with product information, pricing, orders, and general inquiries

Process customer orders accurately and maintain customer records within SAP and CRM systems

Coordinate with warehouses and internal teams regarding inventory and logistics

Handle customer complaints, returns, and quality-related inquiries professionally and efficiently

Support Regional Sales Managers and internal stakeholders with customer-related requests

Monitor customer transaction trends and escalate relevant insights to management

Assist with quote preparation, pricing updates, and maintenance of pricing files

Support credit management activities, including payment follow-up and customer credit checks

Contribute to process improvements that enhance the customer experience and internal workflows

Assist with the creation and maintenance of internal documentation and procedures

Ensure a high level of responsiveness, accuracy, and customer satisfaction across all interactions

Requirements

Fluency in English, plus German and/or French

Minimum 2 years of experience in customer service, preferably in an international environment

Strong Microsoft Office skills, including Excel

Experience working with SAP is considered an advantage

Comfortable working with data entry systems and handling multiple priorities

Strong communication and organizational skills

Detail-oriented, proactive, and customer-focused

Able to work independently while contributing effectively within a team environment

Could this be your next opportunity? Apply today or contact nora@adamsrecruitment for any questions.

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