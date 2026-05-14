Customer Support Specialist | German and/or French Speaking
Posted on May 14, 2026
The Hague
Posted on May 14, 2026
About this role
Our client, an international manufacturer within the visual materials industry, is seeking a Customer Support Specialist to join their EMEA team. This role focuses on delivering high-quality support to B2B customers across multiple European markets, while coordinating orders, logistics, and customer communications in a fast-paced environment.
This is a temporary agency contract (Phase A) with an immediate start till the start of September 2026.
Responsibilities
- Support customers via phone and email with product information, pricing, orders, and general inquiries
- Process customer orders accurately and maintain customer records within SAP and CRM systems
- Coordinate with warehouses and internal teams regarding inventory and logistics
- Handle customer complaints, returns, and quality-related inquiries professionally and efficiently
- Support Regional Sales Managers and internal stakeholders with customer-related requests
- Monitor customer transaction trends and escalate relevant insights to management
- Assist with quote preparation, pricing updates, and maintenance of pricing files
- Support credit management activities, including payment follow-up and customer credit checks
- Contribute to process improvements that enhance the customer experience and internal workflows
- Assist with the creation and maintenance of internal documentation and procedures
- Ensure a high level of responsiveness, accuracy, and customer satisfaction across all interactions
Requirements
- Fluency in English, plus German and/or French
- Minimum 2 years of experience in customer service, preferably in an international environment
- Strong Microsoft Office skills, including Excel
- Experience working with SAP is considered an advantage
- Comfortable working with data entry systems and handling multiple priorities
- Strong communication and organizational skills
- Detail-oriented, proactive, and customer-focused
- Able to work independently while contributing effectively within a team environment
Could this be your next opportunity? Apply today or contact nora@adamsrecruitment for any questions.
The post Customer Support Specialist | German and/or French Speaking appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.
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