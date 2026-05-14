Customer Support Specialist | German and/or French Speaking

Customer Support Specialist | German and/or French Speaking

Posted on May 14, 2026
The Hague
Posted on May 14, 2026

About this role

Our client, an international manufacturer within the visual materials industry, is seeking a Customer Support Specialist to join their EMEA team. This role focuses on delivering high-quality support to B2B customers across multiple European markets, while coordinating orders, logistics, and customer communications in a fast-paced environment.
 
This is a temporary agency contract (Phase A) with an immediate start till the start of September 2026.

Responsibilities

  • Support customers via phone and email with product information, pricing, orders, and general inquiries
  • Process customer orders accurately and maintain customer records within SAP and CRM systems
  • Coordinate with warehouses and internal teams regarding inventory and logistics
  • Handle customer complaints, returns, and quality-related inquiries professionally and efficiently
  • Support Regional Sales Managers and internal stakeholders with customer-related requests
  • Monitor customer transaction trends and escalate relevant insights to management
  • Assist with quote preparation, pricing updates, and maintenance of pricing files
  • Support credit management activities, including payment follow-up and customer credit checks
  • Contribute to process improvements that enhance the customer experience and internal workflows
  • Assist with the creation and maintenance of internal documentation and procedures
  • Ensure a high level of responsiveness, accuracy, and customer satisfaction across all interactions

Requirements

  • Fluency in English, plus German and/or French
  • Minimum 2 years of experience in customer service, preferably in an international environment
  • Strong Microsoft Office skills, including Excel
  • Experience working with SAP is considered an advantage
  • Comfortable working with data entry systems and handling multiple priorities
  • Strong communication and organizational skills
  • Detail-oriented, proactive, and customer-focused
  • Able to work independently while contributing effectively within a team environment
Could this be your next opportunity? Apply today or contact nora@adamsrecruitment for any questions. 

The post Customer Support Specialist | German and/or French Speaking appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

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