Customer Support | German
Posted on May 22, 2026
Alkmaar
German
Posted on May 22, 2026
About this role
Are you a customer-focused professional with a passion for providing excellent service?
In this role, you will be the central point of contact for German-speaking B2B clients, ensuring a smooth and efficient process from inquiry to delivery. Your main objective is to strengthen customer relationships by offering tailored commercial and technical solutions. This position is ideal for a proactive and detail-oriented individual who excels at managing multiple tasks and enjoys being part of a collaborative international inside sales team.
Key Responsibilities:
In this role, you will be the central point of contact for German-speaking B2B clients, ensuring a smooth and efficient process from inquiry to delivery. Your main objective is to strengthen customer relationships by offering tailored commercial and technical solutions. This position is ideal for a proactive and detail-oriented individual who excels at managing multiple tasks and enjoys being part of a collaborative international inside sales team.
Key Responsibilities:
- Acting as the first point of contact for German-speaking B2B clients, handling technical, commercial, and logistical inquiries.
- Managing all incoming and outgoing communication via phone and email, ensuring timely and effective responses.
- Collaborating closely with internal departments such as Logistics and Finance to ensure accurate and timely order processing and delivery.
- Handling customer complaints, returns, and resolving issues efficiently to maintain high levels of customer satisfaction.
- Maintaining accurate and detailed records of all customer interactions and orders within the CRM system.
- Supporting the wider sales team to improve service quality and enhance customer satisfaction.
Requirements
Requirements:
- Fluent German (C2) – both spoken and written, as well as a familiarity with German working culture.
- Professional English (C1) skills.
- Experience in a similar B2B customer service or inside sales role.
- Strong communication skills with a service-oriented mindset.
- Eager to learn and grow within the role.
- Technical affinity and the ability to grasp complex concepts.
- Ambitious and proactive with a problem-solving attitude.
Salary
€2800-€3200 per month
The company
Our client specializes in air filtration, providing high-quality standard and custom solutions with exceptional logistics and fast delivery across Europe, Asia, and Australia.
Application Procedure
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