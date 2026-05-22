Customer Support | German

Customer Support | German

Posted on May 22, 2026
Alkmaar
German
Posted on May 22, 2026

About this role

Are you a customer-focused professional with a passion for providing excellent service?
In this role, you will be the central point of contact for German-speaking B2B clients, ensuring a smooth and efficient process from inquiry to delivery. Your main objective is to strengthen customer relationships by offering tailored commercial and technical solutions. This position is ideal for a proactive and detail-oriented individual who excels at managing multiple tasks and enjoys being part of a collaborative international inside sales team.

Key Responsibilities:
  • Acting as the first point of contact for German-speaking B2B clients, handling technical, commercial, and logistical inquiries.
  • Managing all incoming and outgoing communication via phone and email, ensuring timely and effective responses.
  • Collaborating closely with internal departments such as Logistics and Finance to ensure accurate and timely order processing and delivery.
  • Handling customer complaints, returns, and resolving issues efficiently to maintain high levels of customer satisfaction.
  • Maintaining accurate and detailed records of all customer interactions and orders within the CRM system.
  • Supporting the wider sales team to improve service quality and enhance customer satisfaction.

Requirements

Requirements:
  • Fluent German (C2) – both spoken and written, as well as a familiarity with German working culture.
  • Professional English (C1) skills.
  • Experience in a similar B2B customer service or inside sales role.
  • Strong communication skills with a service-oriented mindset.
  • Eager to learn and grow within the role.
  • Technical affinity and the ability to grasp complex concepts.
  • Ambitious and proactive with a problem-solving attitude.

Salary

€2800-€3200 per month

The company

Our client specializes in air filtration, providing high-quality standard and custom solutions with exceptional logistics and fast delivery across Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
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