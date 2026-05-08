Temporary Customer Support | German

Acting as the first point of contact for German-speaking B2B clients, handling technical, commercial, and logistical inquiries.

Managing all incoming and outgoing communication via phone and email, ensuring timely and effective responses.

Collaborating closely with internal departments such as Logistics and Finance to ensure accurate and timely order processing and delivery.

Handling customer complaints, returns, and resolving issues efficiently to maintain high levels of customer satisfaction.

Maintaining accurate and detailed records of all customer interactions and orders within the CRM system.

Supporting the wider sales team to improve service quality and enhance customer satisfaction.

Are you a customer-focused professional with a passion for providing excellent service?In this role, you will be the central point of contact for German-speaking B2B clients, ensuring a smooth and efficient process from inquiry to delivery. Your main objective is to strengthen customer relationships by offering tailored commercial and technical solutions. This position is ideal for a proactive and detail-oriented individual who excels at managing multiple tasks and enjoys being part of a collaborative international inside sales team.