Customer Support Associate | Dutch & English
Posted on December 15, 2025
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
About this role
What will you do?
- Assist customers and resolve their issues using our internal ticketing system.
- Manage and improve overall customer satisfaction.
- Provide user training both online and in person — to customers and new colleagues.
- Install our devices at customer locations, including integrating systems such as eGym.
- Perform administrative tasks such as updating the ticket system and preparing service quotations.
- Troubleshoot and resolve any device-related technical issues on-site or remotely.
- Evaluate customer complaints or dissatisfaction and use feedback to improve service processes.
- Schedule and coordinate repairs and maintenance appointments.
- Occasionally represent the company at trade fairs or conferences.
- Work closely with the Technical Support team to ensure seamless service delivery.
Requirements
Who are you?
- Fluent in Dutch and English, both written and spoken.
- You are organized, proactive, and a natural problem solver.
- You bring commitment, drive, and curiosity to your role.
- You preferably have 1–2 years of relevant work experience.
- You have completed at least an HBO-level education or higher.
- You possess a valid driver’s license and are willing to travel as part of your job.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office tools.
- You are customer-focused and enjoy working with people.
- Comfortable speaking in front of groups — small or large — during training or presentations.
- You bring basic technical knowledge or are eager to learn technical aspects on the job.
- You must live in Amsterdam region
Salary
€2800-€3700 per month
The company
Our client is a globally operating company that produces advanced body composition analysis devices. Their European headquarters is situated in Amsterdam, while the main corporate office is located in Asia. With a strong international presence through offices and distribution partners worldwide, the company is experiencing ongoing growth. As a result of this expansion, they are looking to strengthen their team with additional support.You will join the international team in Amsterdam.
