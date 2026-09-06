Customer Support & Administrative Assistant German
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you fluent in German and looking for a customer support position with a lot of independence? We are looking for a Customer Support employee who will be responsible for servicing customers and taking care of all administrative tasks independently. You will be the main point of contact between your German clients and the headquarters of the company located in Italy.
Your tasks:
- Servicing customers by phone, email, or via the web shop
- Transfer orders to Italy by mail
- Checking tracking numbers of products from Italy, which need to match with client invoices
- Prepare invoices for the customers
- Cash customer invoices by online-banking
- Database maintenance
- Accounts Receivable management
You will be in contact with your colleagues in Italy on a daily basis, regarding client questions, orders or (new) products.
Also, you will be in touch with the company bookkeeper regularly regarding financial issues and advice.
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What do we offer you
A fulltime position (40 hours per week) in an international setting with a lot of freedom and independence. In case of good performance, the position is permanent. Training is provided upon the start of your employment.
The salary indication is approximately 2400-2600 gross per month based on background and experience.
Job Requirements
Native or near native German is required for daily client contact, plus fluency in English because of the internal communication in the company. Fluency in either Dutch or Italian is a plus, but not required.
At least 2 years of work experience in an office environment, dealing with order management and customer service.
Computer literacy: Word, Excel, Outlook.
About the company
International organisation, producer of a variety of products used by hairdressers. Your clients will be salons located Germany.
They company has been active for over 40 years and they are known for their high quality standards.