Customer Support & Administrative Assistant German

What exactly are you going to do

Are you fluent in German and looking for a customer support position with a lot of independence? We are looking for a Customer Support employee who will be responsible for servicing customers and taking care of all administrative tasks independently. You will be the main point of contact between your German clients and the headquarters of the company located in Italy.

Your tasks:

Servicing customers by phone, email, or via the web shop

Transfer orders to Italy by mail

Checking tracking numbers of products from Italy, which need to match with client invoices

Prepare invoices for the customers

Cash customer invoices by online-banking

Database maintenance

Accounts Receivable management

You will be in contact with your colleagues in Italy on a daily basis, regarding client questions, orders or (new) products.

Also, you will be in touch with the company bookkeeper regularly regarding financial issues and advice.