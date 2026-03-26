Customer Service Representative | German

Customer Service Representative | German

Posted on March 26, 2026
Rotterdam
English
Posted on March 26, 2026

About this role

As a Customer Service Representative, you will be reporting to the Manager Customer Operations. You will be responsible for:
  • Act as the main point of contact for partners across Europe, handling inquiries via phone and email, including order processing, complaints, and special projects
  • Build and maintain strong relationships with internal teams and external partners, working closely with sales
  • Manage orders using SAP and Excel, monitoring status, availability, and ensuring timely delivery
  • Review and improve existing processes by identifying gaps and suggesting more efficient solutions
  • Use vendor portals effectively to support daily operations
  • Provide partners with product information and practical solutions to their queries
  • Support internal departments such as accounts receivable and marketing
  • Maintain a high level of service for both internal and external customers
  • Assist B2B and B2C colleagues when needed

Requirements

  • Higher professional education or equivalent experience
  • Good command of English and German
  • Experience within a similar customer care position
  • Experience working with SAP system is an advantage

Salary

€3200-€3500 per month

The company

Our client is an international company based in Rotterdam. You will be working in a professional, international environment with people who can also offer you the help and support you need along the way to reach your potential.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Temporary Customer Service Officer | Maritime
Customer Service Coordinator | German | Rotterdam
Customer Service Engineer| French speaking
Fraud Ops Team Lead
AML Branch Manager, Poland
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021
ASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workersASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workers
Skilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workersSkilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workers
Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position