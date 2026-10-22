Customer Service Representative | ENG | Temporary, 3 Months

Communicating with the head office in the United States

Entering customer orders

Following up on orders and keeping customers informed about shipment dates

Handling incoming calls and customer enquiries

Issuing credits and debits

Preparing export documentation for shipments outside the EU

As a Customer Service Representative for Europe, you will support customers and help ensure orders are processed and followed up effectively. This is a varied role for someone who enjoys working in an international environment and taking responsibility for their daily workload. Working within a small team, you will handle a broad range of customer service tasks and maintain contact with an established network of distributors rather than end-users. You will work independently while collaborating with colleagues to respond to different requests throughout the day.Your responsibilities include:and is full-time, for 40 hours per week. Working hours are from 08:30 to 17:00, with a shared lunch break from 12:30 to 13:00.