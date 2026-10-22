Customer Service Representative | ENG | Temporary, 3 Months
Posted on October 22, 2026
Breda
English
Posted on October 22, 2026
About this role
Candidates must already reside in the Netherlands, within reasonable commuting distance of Breda, and have a valid work permit. Visa sponsorship is not available for this position. Candidates who meet these requirements are welcome to apply via the application button on the website.
This is a temporary position for three months, starting as soon as possible. It is not yet clear whether the assignment can be extended, so an extension cannot be guaranteed.
As a Customer Service Representative for Europe, you will support customers and help ensure orders are processed and followed up effectively. This is a varied role for someone who enjoys working in an international environment and taking responsibility for their daily workload. Working within a small team, you will handle a broad range of customer service tasks and maintain contact with an established network of distributors rather than end-users. You will work independently while collaborating with colleagues to respond to different requests throughout the day.
Your responsibilities include:
This is a temporary position for three months, starting as soon as possible. It is not yet clear whether the assignment can be extended, so an extension cannot be guaranteed.
As a Customer Service Representative for Europe, you will support customers and help ensure orders are processed and followed up effectively. This is a varied role for someone who enjoys working in an international environment and taking responsibility for their daily workload. Working within a small team, you will handle a broad range of customer service tasks and maintain contact with an established network of distributors rather than end-users. You will work independently while collaborating with colleagues to respond to different requests throughout the day.
Your responsibilities include:
- Communicating with the head office in the United States
- Entering customer orders
- Following up on orders and keeping customers informed about shipment dates
- Handling incoming calls and customer enquiries
- Issuing credits and debits
- Preparing export documentation for shipments outside the EU
Requirements
You are enthusiastic and enjoy a varied workload with a high degree of personal responsibility. You have an international mindset and feel comfortable working both independently and as part of a small team. You can handle pressure and remain effective when things get busy.
You also bring:
You also bring:
- Fluent English
- Additional language skills are a plus
- The ability to work independently and collaboratively
- A flexible approach to handling a variety of customer service tasks
- Availability for a temporary, three-month assignment, working 40 hours per week
- Availability to start as soon as possible
- Residence in the Netherlands, within reasonable commuting distance of Breda, and a valid work permit
The company
Our client is an international organization offering practical solutions for businesses. You will join a small team in an international working environment, supporting customers and collaborating with colleagues.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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