Customer Service Officer | French, English & Dutch (B2)

Processing and managing customer orders

Monitoring delivery status and providing updates to customers

Handling invoicing and administrative tasks

Managing and resolving customer complaints

Acting as the main point of contact for customers in the Netherlands and Belgium

Collaborating with internal departments to ensure smooth operations

We are looking for a Customer Service Officer for our client, an international and well-established company in the medical sector.In this role, you will be responsible for managing the entire customer service process for clients in both the Netherlands and Belgium. Your daily tasks will include order processing, tracking delivery statuses, handling invoicing, and managing customer complaints. You will act as the main point of contact for customers and are expected to handle inquiries in a proactive and professional manner. Going the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction is essential in this position.You will join a close-knit and informal team of 9 colleagues, where collaboration and a positive working atmosphere are key.Your responsibilities will include:The team works according to a, meaning all four team members collectively manage the full client portfolio. This ensures continuity and high service levels, even when working with part-time schedules. This is