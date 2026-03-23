Customer Care Specialist | Polish | Utrecht Area
Posted on March 23, 2026
Utrecht
English, Polish
Posted on March 23, 2026
About this role
Are you a native Polish speaker with experience in B2B sales support and a strong technical affinity? This Customer Support role focuses on supporting clients across the Central European region, combining both sales assistance and technical guidance within a professional, product-focused environment.
- Deliver high-quality customer service across multiple touchpoints
- Provide product-related technical support and guidance
- Prepare and follow up on quotations
- Respond to and manage customer inquiries efficiently
- Build and maintain strong relationships with partners and clients
- Assist in coordinating regular customer engagement activities and events
- Native-level Polish communication skills (written and spoken)
- Fluent English (written and spoken)
- Technically minded or comfortable working with technical products
- Ideally 2+ years' experience in a B2B customer support or service role
- Proactive, adaptable, and professional approach
- Strong attention to detail and organizational skills
- Ability to manage priorities effectively in a fast-paced environment
- Confident working with Microsoft Office and computer systems
- Competitive monthly salary
- Additional annual salary payment
- Pension contribution
- Hybrid working structure (office and remote balance)
- Comprehensive product training
- Additional benefits
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