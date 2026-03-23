Customer Care Specialist | Polish | Utrecht Area

Customer Care Specialist | Polish | Utrecht Area

Posted on March 23, 2026
Utrecht
English, Polish
Posted on March 23, 2026

About this role

Are you a native Polish speaker with experience in B2B sales support and a strong technical affinity? This Customer Support role focuses on supporting clients across the Central European region, combining both sales assistance and technical guidance within a professional, product-focused environment.




  • Deliver high-quality customer service across multiple touchpoints

  • Provide product-related technical support and guidance

  • Prepare and follow up on quotations

  • Respond to and manage customer inquiries efficiently

  • Build and maintain strong relationships with partners and clients

  • Assist in coordinating regular customer engagement activities and events




  • Native-level Polish communication skills (written and spoken)

  • Fluent English (written and spoken)

  • Technically minded or comfortable working with technical products

  • Ideally 2+ years' experience in a B2B customer support or service role

  • Proactive, adaptable, and professional approach

  • Strong attention to detail and organizational skills

  • Ability to manage priorities effectively in a fast-paced environment

  • Confident working with Microsoft Office and computer systems




  • Competitive monthly salary

  • Additional annual salary payment

  • Pension contribution

  • Hybrid working structure (office and remote balance)

  • Comprehensive product training

  • Additional benefits

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