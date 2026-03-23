Customer Care Specialist | Polish | Utrecht Area

Are you a native Polish speaker with experience in B2B sales support and a strong technical affinity? This Customer Support role focuses on supporting clients across the Central European region, combining both sales assistance and technical guidance within a professional, product-focused environment.



Deliver high-quality customer service across multiple touchpoints



Provide product-related technical support and guidance



Prepare and follow up on quotations



Respond to and manage customer inquiries efficiently



Build and maintain strong relationships with partners and clients



Assist in coordinating regular customer engagement activities and events





Native-level Polish communication skills (written and spoken)



Fluent English (written and spoken)



Technically minded or comfortable working with technical products



Ideally 2+ years' experience in a B2B customer support or service role



Proactive, adaptable, and professional approach



Strong attention to detail and organizational skills



Ability to manage priorities effectively in a fast-paced environment



Confident working with Microsoft Office and computer systems

