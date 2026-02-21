Customer & Field Support Specialist | German

Looking to change your career from the Horeca industry to a corporate environment where it’s Monday to Friday on a fixed schedule? We’re looking for you!

Our client is a global leader in premium cleaning, disinfection, and maintenance products and services for the hospitality and foodservice markets — and they’re building something new.

The Virtual Assist Support Team was created with one clear mission: deliver a five-star service experience. This is not your typical customer service role. They’re laying the foundation of a brand new service concept, and they need the right person to help us build it.

What You’ll Be Doing

Your work will be split across two core areas:

Proactive Customer Outreach (Primary Focus) Rather than waiting for customers to call us, you’ll be reaching out to them. Through thoughtful courtesy calls, you’ll build and strengthen existing relationships, map out customer needs, and identify opportunities or risks. You’ll spot buying signals and churn indicators, then brief our field teams so they can act. No cold calling — these are existing customers.

Inbound Service Support When bandwidth allows, you’ll support your teammates on inbound queries. You’ll triage and log contacts, troubleshoot common technical issues, identify root causes, and own each interaction through to resolution. When escalation is needed, you’ll hand off to field or technical teams — with everything they need for a first-time fix.

Who We’re Looking For

This role calls for someone a little different. We’re not just looking for a seasoned customer service rep — we want someone with the right attitude and background.

What you need to bring:

Fluency in English and German — Swiss German experience is a real plus

Being able to work from the office 5 days a week

Frontline hospitality experience (hotel kitchens, front desk, facility care, or similar) — you understand customer needs because you’ve lived them

The mindset to thrive in ambiguity and a start-up-style environment

Self-awareness, cultural sensitivity, and the confidence to own your mistakes

A collaborative spirit, a sense of humour, and fresh ideas

The ability to be present at our Leiden office, particularly in the early stages

Nice to have:

International work experience

Background in a start-up or scale-up environment

Knowledge of additional European languages

Familiarity with ERP systems, ideally Salesforce

What’s in It for You

You’ll join a fun, multinational team with the freedom and energy of a start-up — backed by the resources of a Fortune 500 company. If our service concept succeeds (and with the right team, it will), new development opportunities will follow as they grow.

Here’s a taste of what else you can expect:

Access to top-class tools, technology, and resources

Extensive personal development and training opportunities

A high degree of autonomy in how you get the job done

A genuinely collaborative, international culture where colleagues at every level are willing to support your growth

28 days of holidays

Pension scheme, and more!

Interested?

If this sounds like you — or if you have questions before applying — we’d love to hear from you!

