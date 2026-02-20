Retail Sales Representative | Dutch
About this role
The Sales Representative is a frontline retail role responsible for delivering excellent customer service, driving in-store sales, and representing the brand positively. This is a consumer-facing (B2C) position and is not typically classified as a commercial or B2B role.
- Direct wholesale selling to boutiques and small retail chains
- Focus on men’s and women’s apparel, primarily outerwear and jackets
- Product range includes soft jackets, outerwear jackets, raincoats, puffer jackets, and sweatshirts
- Selling directly to retailers (not wholesalers or distributors)
- Experience managing both pre-order sales and fast-fashion / in-stock sales models
- Ability to sell ready-made assortments from available stock
- Requirement for active, current, and established retailer connections
- Ability to start selling immediately using existing boutique and small-chain relationships
- This role requires existing, active retail connections — not suitable for candidates without current direct retailer relationships
Requirements
- Strong connections with boutiques and smaller retail stores
- Marketing and sales experience within the clothing/fashion sector
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- Sales-driven with a strong customer-focused mindset
- Solid understanding of fashion trends and retail environments
- Highly organised, reliable, and able to work independently as well as part of a team
- Previous experience in retail, fashion, or customer service preferred
- No formal qualifications required; training provided
- Fluent in Dutch & English (written & spoken) required
Salary
€2500-€2700 per month
The company
My client is an online fashion retailer that offers a range of casual and everyday clothing and accessories for both men and women. The company focuses on accessible, stylish apparel designed for everyday wear, including outerwear, knitwear, and wardrobe essentials. Products are sold directly to consumers through an e-commerce platform with worldwide delivery and a customer-focused approach that emphasises comfort, style, and simplicity
Application Procedure
