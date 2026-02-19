Customer Care Specialist | German
Posted on February 19, 2026
Heerlen
English, German
Posted on February 19, 2026
About this role
We are looking for a Customer Care Specialist for a client operating in the health care sector. You will join the customer service team as part of Inside Sales Team. Your responsibilities will include:
- Making sure customers get the right information, the right products and a nice experience
- Take charge of the complete order process - from the very first quote to the final invoice
- Handel customer inquiries by phone and email
- Keep customer data up to date
- Support the international sales team in the Backoffice: assist with tenders and prepare reports
- Complaint handling
- Manage administrative tasks like contract documentation
Requirements
- You are fluent in German and English (Dutch a plus)
- You have completed a vocational education (MBO) and have 2 -3 years of experience in a customer service role
- You are available 24–40 hours per week
- Experience within the medical sector is a plus, but not required
- You bring strong hard skills, including proven experience in customer-facing service roles
- You demonstrate excellent soft skills: reliable, curious, approachable, and a confident communicator
- You have experience working with Excel
The company
Our client is specialized in the development, production, and distribution of innovative medical devices and healthcare products. The company focuses on solutions in areas such as compression therapy and no-rinse personal hygiene solutions. Arion focuses on improving patient comfort and supporting healthcare professionals with practical, high-quality solutions.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Heerlen delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Technical Customer Support (Danish/Finnish/Swedish speaking)
Office IT Engineer | ENG
Application Specialist | French | Remote
Business Travel Consultant – Dutch & English
Customer Service Representative | Danish | Amsterdam