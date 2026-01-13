Client Services Specialist | Scandinavia | Utrecht Area
Posted on January 13, 2026
Amersfoort
Danish, Norwegian
Posted on January 13, 2026
About this role
An established international organization operating in a technology-driven environment is seeking a Client Services Specialist to support customers across Northern European markets. This role suits a service-oriented professional who enjoys working at the intersection of customer interaction, commercial coordination, and technical products.
The successful individual will thrive in a structured yet dynamic setting, demonstrate strong ownership of tasks, and be comfortable engaging with a professional partner network. Curiosity, adaptability, and a willingness to learn are key to success in this position.
- Act as a primary point of contact for business clients, ensuring a consistently high standard of service.
- Respond to inquiries related to products, orders, and general technical topics.
- Prepare, issue, and track commercial proposals and related documentation.
- Coordinate incoming requests and ensure timely follow-up and resolution.
- Build and sustain productive working relationships with external partners.
- Support the organization of recurring partner touchpoints and on-site engagement.
- Native or near-native proficiency of one Scandinavian language (spoken and written).
- Strong professional command of English.
- Comfortable working with technical or complex products; prior exposure is an advantage.
- Background in business-to-business support, coordination, or client-facing roles is preferred.
- Well-organized, detail-conscious, and confident using digital tools and systems.
- Professional, reliable, and comfortable collaborating with diverse stakeholders.
- Based in the Netherlands or actively looking for a long-term opportunity in the Netherlands.
