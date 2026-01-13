Client Services Specialist | Scandinavia | Utrecht Area

Client Services Specialist | Scandinavia | Utrecht Area

Posted on January 13, 2026
Amersfoort
Danish, Norwegian
Posted on January 13, 2026

About this role

An established international organization operating in a technology-driven environment is seeking a Client Services Specialist to support customers across Northern European markets. This role suits a service-oriented professional who enjoys working at the intersection of customer interaction, commercial coordination, and technical products.


The successful individual will thrive in a structured yet dynamic setting, demonstrate strong ownership of tasks, and be comfortable engaging with a professional partner network. Curiosity, adaptability, and a willingness to learn are key to success in this position.




  • Act as a primary point of contact for business clients, ensuring a consistently high standard of service.

  • Respond to inquiries related to products, orders, and general technical topics.

  • Prepare, issue, and track commercial proposals and related documentation.

  • Coordinate incoming requests and ensure timely follow-up and resolution.

  • Build and sustain productive working relationships with external partners.

  • Support the organization of recurring partner touchpoints and on-site engagement.




  • Native or near-native proficiency of one Scandinavian language (spoken and written).

  • Strong professional command of English.

  • Comfortable working with technical or complex products; prior exposure is an advantage.

  • Background in business-to-business support, coordination, or client-facing roles is preferred.

  • Well-organized, detail-conscious, and confident using digital tools and systems.

  • Professional, reliable, and comfortable collaborating with diverse stakeholders.

  • Based in the Netherlands or actively looking for a long-term opportunity in the Netherlands.

Want more jobs like this?Get Customer service jobs in Amersfoort delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Customer Care Associate | German
Customer Service Employee | German
Product Specialist - Dutch & English
Head of Operational Branches
Customer Support Agent | German C2
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.