Client Services Specialist | Scandinavia | Utrecht Area

An established international organization operating in a technology-driven environment is seeking a Client Services Specialist to support customers across Northern European markets. This role suits a service-oriented professional who enjoys working at the intersection of customer interaction, commercial coordination, and technical products.



The successful individual will thrive in a structured yet dynamic setting, demonstrate strong ownership of tasks, and be comfortable engaging with a professional partner network. Curiosity, adaptability, and a willingness to learn are key to success in this position.



Act as a primary point of contact for business clients, ensuring a consistently high standard of service.



Respond to inquiries related to products, orders, and general technical topics.



Prepare, issue, and track commercial proposals and related documentation.



Coordinate incoming requests and ensure timely follow-up and resolution.



Build and sustain productive working relationships with external partners.



Support the organization of recurring partner touchpoints and on-site engagement.

