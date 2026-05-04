(B2C) Customer Care Representative | German C1
Posted on May 4, 2026
Helmond
German
Posted on May 4, 2026
About this role
In the Customer Care department you are responsible to provide excellent service to the consumers and assist them with questions and issues that they might have. In this role you will have to be able to divide your attention to multiple tasks, since you will be in contact with consumers though various social media channels, email and via live chats.
Your tasks and responsibilities:
Your tasks and responsibilities:
- Providing service to consumers via live chat, email and social media.
- Deciding if a question, comment or complaint should be handled online or offline.
- Documenting your (follow-up) activities in their ERP and CRM systems
- Proposing improvements and recognizing opportunities in response to consumer questions and their processes.
Requirements
- You have excellent communication skills.
- You are emphatic and flexible.
- You have excellent English and German language skills.
- You have affinity with Social media.
- You think ahead and dare to take the initiative.
- You currently live near Helmond
- You are available 32-40 hours per week.
Salary
€2500-€3000 per month
The company
Our client creates innovative products and services. They work with strong international brands that are well known and distributed to over 80 countries worldwide.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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