(B2C) Customer Care Representative | German C1

Providing service to consumers via live chat, email and social media.

Deciding if a question, comment or complaint should be handled online or offline.

Documenting your (follow-up) activities in their ERP and CRM systems

Proposing improvements and recognizing opportunities in response to consumer questions and their processes.

In the Customer Care department you are responsible to provide excellent service to the consumers and assist them with questions and issues that they might have. In this role you will have to be able to divide your attention to multiple tasks, since you will be in contact with consumers though various social media channels, email and via live chats.