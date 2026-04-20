Customer Service Representative (B2B) | German C1
Posted on April 20, 2026
Helmond
German
Posted on April 20, 2026
About this role
As a Customer Service Representative for the DACH market, you will join 4–5 other German speakers in a close-knit team, working together to support customers and keep everything running smoothly. Some of your tasks include:
- Be the main contact for a group of customers and build good relationships with them
- Keep an eye on sales results and share updates with the team
- Spot any issues or changes in customer needs and make sure the right people are informed
- Support the sales team by keeping things running smoothly and following up when needed
- Help track sales targets and contribute ideas to improve results
- Coordinate shipments and deliveries, making sure everything arrives on time
- Take into account customer agreements and country-specific requirements
- Handle customer orders from start to finish, making sure everything is correct
- Manage the order process and adjust priorities when needed
- Identify potential issues early on and solve them proactively
- Work together with other teams on topics like payments and documentation
- Answer customer questions about orders, deliveries, and products
Requirements
- At least 1 year of experience in a similar role, or a strong motivation to start a career in customer service
- German at C1 or C2 level, with fluent English for internal communication
- You live within reasonable commuting distance of Helmond
- Availability for 32–40 hours per week
- A customer-focused mindset, with strong organizational and multitasking skills
- Excellent communication skills
Salary
€2500-€3000 per month
The company
A global organization specializing in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products across multiple international markets.
Application Procedure
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