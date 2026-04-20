Customer Service Representative (B2B) | German C1

Be the main contact for a group of customers and build good relationships with them

Keep an eye on sales results and share updates with the team

Spot any issues or changes in customer needs and make sure the right people are informed

Support the sales team by keeping things running smoothly and following up when needed

Help track sales targets and contribute ideas to improve results

Coordinate shipments and deliveries, making sure everything arrives on time

Take into account customer agreements and country-specific requirements

Handle customer orders from start to finish, making sure everything is correct

Manage the order process and adjust priorities when needed

Identify potential issues early on and solve them proactively

Work together with other teams on topics like payments and documentation

Answer customer questions about orders, deliveries, and products

As a Customer Service Representative for the DACH market, you will join 4–5 other German speakers in a close-knit team, working together to support customers and keep everything running smoothly. Some of your tasks include: