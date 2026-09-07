Teamlead Fulfilment (Distribution Center)

Looking for an ambitious teamleader!

Do you have experience in a distribution environment and are you ready for the next step? Can you, better than anyone else, motivate and guide a team in achieving desired results? Then read on, because this could be your new challenge!

You ensure that every customer enjoys a perfect delivery every day: complete, fresh, and punctual. With your organizational talent, pragmatic outlook, and hunger for results, you will work to optimize processes and make adjustments where necessary.

Will you be the new Teamlead Fulfilment within this popular supermarket chain? Then apply quickly!

Monitor the progress and quality of the fulfilment process, paying attention to order completeness, (fresh) quality, and timeliness;

Keep a close eye on KPIs during your shift and coordinate with your fellow team leads and Process Lead;

Prepare your shift and anticipate changes in planning or staffing in line with the Working Hours Act;

Build an enthusiastic team by coaching your team members on the work floor, regularly discussing their development, and ensuring a good atmosphere;

Contribute to a smooth handover between shifts;

Responsible for administrative tasks such as time registration and company clothing.

You ensure that the fulfilment process runs smoothly every day. You manage around 30 Floor Operators and Shoppers, ensuring that every order is complete, fresh, and delivered to the customer on time. With your organizational talent, practical approach, and focus on results, you monitor progress, optimize processes, and make adjustments where necessary. You motivate your team, welcome new colleagues, and collaborate with other managers on optimal planning and staffing. Your main tasks as Teamlead Fulfilment are: