Teamlead Fulfilment (Distribution Center)
About this role
Looking for an ambitious teamleader!
Do you have experience in a distribution environment and are you ready for the next step? Can you, better than anyone else, motivate and guide a team in achieving desired results? Then read on, because this could be your new challenge!
You ensure that every customer enjoys a perfect delivery every day: complete, fresh, and punctual. With your organizational talent, pragmatic outlook, and hunger for results, you will work to optimize processes and make adjustments where necessary.
Will you be the new Teamlead Fulfilment within this popular supermarket chain? Then apply quickly!You ensure that the fulfilment process runs smoothly every day. You manage around 30 Floor Operators and Shoppers, ensuring that every order is complete, fresh, and delivered to the customer on time. With your organizational talent, practical approach, and focus on results, you monitor progress, optimize processes, and make adjustments where necessary. You motivate your team, welcome new colleagues, and collaborate with other managers on optimal planning and staffing. Your main tasks as Teamlead Fulfilment are:
- Monitor the progress and quality of the fulfilment process, paying attention to order completeness, (fresh) quality, and timeliness;
- Keep a close eye on KPIs during your shift and coordinate with your fellow team leads and Process Lead;
- Prepare your shift and anticipate changes in planning or staffing in line with the Working Hours Act;
- Build an enthusiastic team by coaching your team members on the work floor, regularly discussing their development, and ensuring a good atmosphere;
- Contribute to a smooth handover between shifts;
- Responsible for administrative tasks such as time registration and company clothing.
Requirements
- Minimum MBO-4 / Associate degree work and thinking level;
- You can manage/lead and know how to interact with employees;
- You know how to motivate colleagues and get them moving;
- English at a professional working level. Speaking Dutch is a plus, but not a must: you can develop your Dutch (further) through offered training courses;
- You are flexible in working day, evening, and night shifts as well as weekends.
Salary
What can we offer you?
- A starting salary of €2,986 gross per month (from age 21). You can grow to €4,004 per month; Excellent secondary employment conditions, including profit sharing, allowances, and holiday pay;
- 32 - 40 hours per week;
- 24 vacation days and 19.5 ADV days (reduction of working time), travel allowance, and discounts on insurance;
- A very good pension scheme with a personal contribution of 6.2%;
- A challenging Lead Program with no less than 10 training courses (including leadership, communication, and job-specific skills). Inquire also about opportunities for further development by following a higher professional education program;
- Growth opportunities to Process Lead or other roles within the organization;
- Super deals from major brands, well-known amusement parks, sports, and gaming;
- 10% discount on your groceries, up to €300 per year.
How to proceed? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, digital or in person. During this meeting, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.