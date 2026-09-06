Vacancy | Temporary Management Assistant | 24 hours per week | Utrecht area
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
We are looking for a part-time management assistant (24 hours/week) for one of our international clients in the Utrecht area, for a duration of 3 months. Are you looking for a pro-active and hands-on job in an international company? O you speak excellent English and Dutch (French and/or German are a plus)?Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you!
After a hands-on training period your tasks within the front office team include:
- Organizing trainings;
- Booking trips and hotels;
- Managing the company car fleet;
- Handling Dutch and English correspondence via phone and mail;
- General administrative support.
What do we offer you
We offer you:
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- A dynamic and international environment;
- Diversity in your work;
- A 3 month contract, for 24 hours per week;
- A market-confirm salary, based on experience.
Job Requirements
Please only apply for this role if you meet the following requirements:
- (Near-)native Dutch and excellent English language skills (written and orally);
- Knowledge of French/German is considered a plus;
- Previous experience in a similar position necessary;
- You work structured and detail oriented;
- You love a diverse and hands-on role;
- You are a logical and analytical thinker;
- Talent for organizing.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.
About the company
The client is an international tech company in the Utrecht area.