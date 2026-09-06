Vacancy | Temporary Management Assistant | 24 hours per week | Utrecht area

We are looking for a part-time management assistant (24 hours/week) for one of our international clients in the Utrecht area, for a duration of 3 months. Are you looking for a pro-active and hands-on job in an international company? O you speak excellent English and Dutch (French and/or German are a plus)?Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you! After a hands-on training period your tasks within the front office team include:

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Job Requirements

Please only apply for this role if you meet the following requirements:

(Near-)native Dutch and excellent English language skills (written and orally);

Knowledge of French/German is considered a plus;

Previous experience in a similar position necessary;

You work structured and detail oriented;

You love a diverse and hands-on role;

You are a logical and analytical thinker;

Talent for organizing.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.