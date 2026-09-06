Vacancy | Personal/Office assistant | Madarin & English | Part-time | The Hague
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Your main responsibilities will be to:
- Assist in all secretarial tasks such as editing reports, mailing and informing the managing director of necessary IT programs and tools;
- Maintain daily communication with the quality assurance manager;
- Welcome incoming guests with food and beverage momentums;
- Coordinate all necessary travel arrangements for guests;
- Attend to office facilities by taking care of all respective slides or blocks that need to be archived – also maintain appropriate management of archiving and informing customers of raw data receipts;
- Take care of all incoming mails and also outgoing telecommunications;
- Assist the managing director with daily matters concerning the management of studies;
- Support the quality assurance manager with invoice and quotation administration in the software system;
What do we offer you
The first period you will be working trough Unique Multilingual, afterwords you will receive a direct contract with our client.
Job Requirements
We are looking for an enthusiastic candidate with good social and communication skills showing strong initiative and who is detail oriented. You are able to work independently and have the ability to multi-task while maintaining an analytical mindset. You should have a minimum of 1-2 years relevant experience in a supportive work environment, preferably the life-science or pharmaceutical industry. You also have an HBO working level by education or through work experience. Furthermore, you have excellent knowledge of the English language – good command of Mandarin is an advantage. This vacancy can also be found under: English, personal assistant, office assistant, secretary, administration, life-science, pharmaceutical, Mandarin. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands
About the company
Our client is a consultancy company, founded in 2004. They are specialized in the pre-clinical pathology evaluation of chemicals in toxicology studies for safety assessment. Situated at a very central location in The Hague.